Who is Andrew Gray from Bling Empire Season 3? Meet Kelly Mi Li's ex who used to be a Red Power Ranger

Bling Empire is back with a third season and fans can’t keep calm. The new season will premiere on Wednesday, October 5 on Netflix at 3 am ET, picking up right where it left off in the second season. In the trailer, Anna Shay receives a shocking visit from someone from the past, Andrew Gray, Kelly Mi Li’s ex-boyfriend.

35-year-old Andrew is an actor, model and social media influencer from Sacramento, California. Andrew is known for appearing on Power Rangers Megaforce as Troy Burrows, the Red Ranger.

More about Bling Empire star Andrew Gray

Andrew rose to fame in 2021 in the reality TV circuit after appearing on Bling Empire Season 1 but has also been featured on many TV shows and films like Shadow Wolves, Split Milk and Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle.

He also sells his own clothing merchandise via social media and owns a production company called Knight Owls Studio. The studio provides subscription-based shows, films and NFTS to its customers.

Andrew’s father is American while his mother is Spanish. He began his career as a model for Vanity Fair and Dior in 2005 and was represented by renowned agency Wilhelmina. After appearing on Power Rangers for 3 years, Andrew returned to school to complete his education as he wants to become a director.

Andrew was in a relationship with producer Kelly Mi Li for five and a half years before calling it quits in March 2021.

In the first episode of Bling Empire Season 1, Andrew made an aggressive call to Kelly, who was shopping in Paris. In Episode 4, the couple went to therapy to save their relationship, but the therapist suggested the couple break-up. Andrew moved out of Kelly’s home and by the end of the season, Kelly felt that they should not even be friends.

The couple stayed apart for 6 months before reuniting in the pandemic. After Season 2 of the show, the couple split in March 2021 but did not share the exact reason for the break up. Kelly shared on her Instagram account,

"Over the past 5 and half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made. We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much."

Andrew also shared the same story and added that he was "confident god has a plan for us all."

In the trailer for the third season, Andrew can be seen partying with Anna, which shocks Kelly.

What else to expect from Bling Empire Season 3?

Chèrie Chan and husband Jessey Lee won’t return on the show this season on Bling Empire. Christine Chiu, Guy Tang, Anna Shay, Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Leah Qin, Mimi Morris, Kane Lim and Kelly Mi Li will return to the popular Netflix series.

Christine will deal with the claim that Anna wants to end her, while Kevin and Kim will attempt to move forward from their friendship. Kane will tell Kim about Kevin’s relationship with another woman, affecting his friendship with Kevin.

The official synopsis reads,

"Picking up where we last left LA’s fabulous and (mostly) wealthy Asians, the tension is at an all-time high in this friend group — but that won’t stop them from living their best lives. After a failed fling with Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee is off to Vegas in the upcoming season to continue her successful DJ residency."

Adding to it, Netflix states,

"As for the other cast members, Kane Lim books a major fashion campaign, while Christine Chiu takes Kevin to Paris Fashion Week to help him rekindle an old flame. They don’t call Paris the 'city of love' for nothing."

Bling Empire will be released on Netflix on October 5 at 3 am ET.

