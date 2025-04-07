What happened to Milli Penn? Details explored ahead of All Access PD: Grand Rapids on ID

Amillier, better known as Milli Penn, was only 15 years old when he was murdered on June 02, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was playing football with friends when he was shot dead. As of today, nobody has been convicted or charged for his murder. The Grand Rapids Police Department has sent out a public announcement asking anyone who knows anything about the murder to report back to them.

Milli Penn's story will be explored in tomorrow's episode of Investigation Discovery's All Access PD: Grand Rapids. It is an eight-episode documentary series that gives us a look behind the cases that Grand Rapids Police Department tackles.

The docuseries will air on Investigation Discovery and will also be available for streaming on Max.

Who was Milli Penn and what happened to him?

Amillier Penn, affectionately known as Milli Penn, was a 15-year-old kid who was shot dead on June 02, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The incident happened while he was playing football with his friends on Umatilla Street near Madison Avenue in southeast Grand Rapids. Till date, his case remains an unsolved one.

According to witnesses, an unknown gunman confronted and chased Amillier before fatally shooting him. Despite there being multiple witnesses, no arrests could be made in connection with his murder.

Milli's father Corey Penn said in the docuseries:

“Amillier was everything to me. My best friend. Amillier was my life. So I’m kind of at a loss for words because I shouldn’t be here talking about my 15-year-old son in the past tense. He should be here. We just know that Amillier was trying to seek shelter at some point and he thought he made it to a safe zone and some person came out and started shooting and Milli didn’t make it."

According to his father, Milli Penn was a bright boy with a bright future, and his family will continue to seek justice for him:

“Amillier wanted to do good, and he wanted to go to college. He was just about to start a job."

Milli Penn's father, Corey Penn, has been actively keeping alive his son's memory. He even maintains a memorial at the site where his son was shot dead with flowers, signs, candles, and photos. Among these items are solar-powered lights, which stand for the enduring light that Milli brought into the lives of his loved ones.

Along with these items, there are also personal mementos like basketballs or tokens from his friends, and community supporters.

Corey Penn, talking about the tributes that came pouring in where Milli took his last breath, said:

“Back there are two LED candles. We are going to keep those lit up, too. Yeah, we are going to keep coming for Amillier until Amillier gets justice."

He continued:

“I wanted to continue to raise awareness of what is going on in the community here. And we are trying to solve my son’s murder. It’s very important that anyone with information comes forward."

The involvement of the community members in keeping up the memorial site is a testament to their collective desire for justice.

Milli Penn's case remains unsolved

In an effort to keep his son's memory alive, Corey Penn has also initiated the effort to rename Umatilla Street after his son and install a memorial park bench at the basketball court in Camelot Woods Apartments, where Milli spent a lot of time. The petition for the street name to be changed and the installation of a memorial bench has been made.

In February 2025, a billboard was also put up with Amillier's name and image, with the message "DO YOU KNOW WHO MURDERED ME?" This was done to encourage individuals with information to come forward. Moreover, the police department has also offered a reward for any information about the case that could lead to an arrest.

Catch Investigation Discovery's All Access PD: Grand Rapids tomorrow.

