5 K-dramas based on American shows

Korean Dramas or K-dramas continue to witness expansion across the globe with their storyline, versatile and complex acting range by actors, cinematography, original soundtracks, direction, storytelling, and other cinematic factors. However, some shows are adapted or inspired by American shows, showcasing the story from different perspectives.
Below are five K-dramas adapted from American shows:
- Criminal Minds
- Leverage
- The Good Wife
- Designated Survivor: 60 Days
- Woori the Virgin
While the storylines were kept intact, the projects showcase the originality of South Korean culture, language, and tradition.
Criminal Minds, The Good Wife, and other K-dramas based on American shows
1) Criminal Minds
Where to watch: WeTV, iQIYI
Cast: Song Hyun-joo, Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, Lee Sun-bin, Go-yoon, Yoo-sun
Criminal Minds is a remake of the American TV series of the same name, which aired in 2005. The drama follows a group of talented and highly trained professionals working in the National Criminal Investigation team. They are responsible for tracking down the criminals and solving cases.
The task begins after an unfortunate incident. When a mistake occurs during a bomb detonation at the hospital, it results in the death of multiple SWAT officers.
The incident leaves everyone devastated, including the leader Kang Ki-hyung. He has not been to work for a long time. However, after a serial murder case occurs, he rejoins and collaborates with the local police agency's Violent Crimes Unit. The police officers Kim Hyun-jin and Ki-hyung have to work together despite their differences.
2) Leverage
Where to watch: iQIYI
Cast: Lee Dong-eun, Jeon Hye-bin, Kim Sae-ron, Kim-kwon, Yeo Hoe-hyun, and Choi Ja-hye
The comedy and mystery K-drama Leverage is based on the remake of the American series of the same name, which aired in 2008. The series follows the story of a former insurance investigator, Lee Tae-joon, who changes his profession to a scam strategist. Subsequently, he forms a team to hunt down the conmen and criminals who try to hurt innocent people.
3) The Good Wife
Where to watch: tvN
Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Yoo Ji-tae, Yoon Kye-sang, Kim Seo-hyang, Lee Won-keun, and others
The K-drama The Good Wife is the remake of the American TV series The Good Wife, which aired in 2009. It follows the story of a successful prosecutor whose life gets turned upside down after he is imprisoned for corruption in a political scandal. Subsequently, his wife re-starts her career as an attorney after thirteen years and discovers her true identity.
4) Designated Survivor: 60 Days
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Ji Jun-hee, Son Suk-ku, Kang Han-na, Huh Joon-ho, and Lee Jun-hyuk
The thriller and mystery series Designated Survivor: 60 Days is the remake of the American TV series Designated Survivor.
The K-drama follows the story of a former chemistry professor and the minister of the Environment, Park Moo-jin. He is a nonchalant individual with no interest in ambition, politics, personal gains, or other materialistic objects. One day, he is seen in the National Assembly, where all the important personalities, including the President and ministers, are present.
Subsequently, a terror attack occurs where everyone dies except Moo-jin. He has to take responsibility for being the acting President for sixty days. He starts tracking down the person and group responsible for the terror attack.
5) Woori the Virgin
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and Hulu
Cast: Im Soo-hyang, Sung Hoon, Shin Dong-wook
Woori the Virgin is the remake of the American TV series Jane the Virgin, which aired in 2014.
The K-drama Woori the Virgin follows the story of Oh Woo-ri, an assistant writer of a famous drama series. She has taken the pledge to remain a virgin till she gets married and has remained aloof from romantic relationships till ten. However, she is dating police officer Lee Kang-jae.
An unfortunate incident occurs when she visits the hospital for a routine medical examination. She is artificially inseminated and subsequently orders the hospital to find out what caused the mistake.
The other K-dramas based on the American shows include Entourage, Korea's Next Top Model, Saturday Night Live Korea, and more.