5 key details about the Bakersfield 3 case

The Bakersfield 3 case is a haunting true crime saga that unfolded in Bakersfield, California, in 2018, involving the disappearance and death of three young adults: Micah Holsonbake, Baylee Despot, and James Kulstad.

Ad

Within 34 days, Holsonbake vanished, Kulstad was shot dead, and Despot disappeared, leaving their mothers—Cheryl Holsonbake, Jane Parrent, and Diane Byrne—to seek answers.

The whole case will be featured in the upcoming true-crime documentary series titled The Bakersfield 3, which is set to premiere on May 11, 2025, on Investigation Discovery, directed by Amy Berg, offering a visual retelling of this complex case.

A podcast covering the same case, titled The Bakersfield Three by Casefile Presents and hosted by Olivia LaVoice, was released on November 7, 2023. It’s available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, and features police interrogations, jailhouse calls, and trial audio.

Ad

Trending

Key details of the Bakersfield 3 case

Ad

1. The trio’s disappearances and death

As reported by KGET, In spring 2018, Micah Holsonbake, Baylee Despot, and James Kulstad, all in their 20s and connected through mutual friends, faced tragic fates. Holsonbake was last seen on March 23, 2018, near Kern Medical.

On April 8, Kulstad was shot dead in his car in southwest Bakersfield. Despot vanished on April 25, last seen near Palm Avenue. Their mothers noted their shared social circles, and suspected that the cases were linked.

Ad

The podcast reveals a web of drugs and criminal activity tying the 'Bakersfield 3' together, though the police was initially unsure if the incidents were connected.

2. Micah Holsonbake’s murder and remains

Prosecutors alleged that Matthew Queen and Baylee Despot killed Holsonbake (Representative image via Pexels/@Kaboompics.com)

As reported by BakersfieldNow, Micah Holsonbake’s case turned grim when a severed arm was found in the Kern River in August 2018, identified as his via DNA.

Ad

In August 2021, his skull was discovered near the river, and in 2023, a vertebra in Maricopa was confirmed as his, according to BakersfieldNow. Prosecutors alleged that Matthew Queen and Baylee Despot killed Holsonbake in March 2018 over a missing gun, dismembering and scattering his remains afterwards.

However, only partial remains of Holsonbake have been recovered so far, marking a devastating blow to his family.

3. Matthew Queen’s conviction

A jury convicted Matthew Queen of second-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges (Representative image via Pexel/@KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA)

As reported by KGET, Matthew Queen, Baylee Despot’s ex-boyfriend, was charged in 2020 with Holsonbake’s murder.

Ad

In 2022, a jury convicted him of second-degree murder, kidnapping, and other charges, sentencing him to 30 years to life for murder, plus 56 years for other charges, reported by BakersfieldNow. Queen testified that Despot killed Holsonbake by dropping a 40-pound dumbbell on his head during a struggle in his garage, after which they dismembered the body.

He denied direct responsibility for the killing but admitted to disposing of remains, a claim prosecutors disputed.

Ad

4. Baylee Despot’s role and disappearance

An active arrest warrant exists for Baylee Despot (Representative image via Pexel/@Kindel Media)

As reported by The Charley Project, Baylee Despot, charged alongside Queen for Holsonbake’s murder, has remained missing since April 25, 2018.

Ad

As per 23ABC News Bakersfield, prosecutors alleged she and Queen zip-tied Holsonbake in Matthew Vandecasteele’s garage to interrogate him about a gun, with Despot retrieving a knife. An active arrest warrant exists for her on charges of murder, kidnapping, torture, and conspiracy.

Her mother, Jane Parrent, believes Despot may have acted under duress or could be a victim herself, as her whereabouts remain unknown.

5. The mothers’ advocacy

As reported by KGET, Cheryl Holsonbake, Jane Parrent, and Diane Byrne formed the Bakersfield 3 Charity, a nonprofit to support families of missing or murdered individuals.

Ad

They donated $17,000 to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for a sonar search system and host victim resource events. Their collaboration began after noticing their children’s shared connections in the wake of the Bakersfield 3 case, driving them to investigate independently.

The podcast highlights their resilience, with Cheryl noting that helping others, through activities like counseling families on Micah’s birthday, aids their healing.

Watch Bakersfield 3 releasing on Investigation Discovery on May 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More