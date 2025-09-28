Eve Nance drew statewide attention after the 2013 killing of her husband, Timothy Nance, and the investigation that followed. The case moved from a missing person report to a homicide prosecution, then to a life sentence with the possibility of extended supervision after 25 years.

The Snapped episode titled Eve Nance re-airs on Oxygen on Sunday, September 28, at 8 am ET. It first ran as Season 21, Episode 1 in 2017 and traces the disappearance, the search, and the trial outcomes.

Case background on Eve Nance

Timothy Nance was reported missing in early November 2013 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Weeks later, his body was found in a wooded area on Milwaukee’s northwest side with two gunshot wounds to the head. Police said Eve Nance provided information that led investigators to the location where Timothy’s body was found, as reported by FOX 6 Now Milwaukee.

Prosecutors charged Nance with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. Early coverage noted statements about marital conflict and infidelity. Investigators also described a route to Milwaukee and the disposal of evidence along Highway 41, per WISN.

At trial, jurors heard evidence that the shooting occurred while Timothy Nance was in the shower and what happened afterward. The jury returned guilty verdicts in January 2016. Sentencing took place that spring. FOX 11 News reported the court outcome and the extended supervision eligibility structure.

5 key details about Eve Nance’s case

1) The timeline from report to recovery

Timothy was reported missing on November 5, 2013. His body was found on November 27 in a wooded area near 101st Street and Bender Road in Milwaukee. Police said interview details helped locate the remains, according to FOX 6 Now Milwaukee.

2) Store video and bathroom evidence

Detectives reviewed surveillance that showed Eve Nance and her sister, Tina Ewell, buying a shower curtain, liner, and hooks on the night Timothy went missing. Investigators also recovered a projectile from the bathtub plumbing during a search. These facts appear in the Seventh Circuit’s 2017 opinion in Tina Ewell v. Eric Toney, which summarized aspects of the investigation.

3) Conviction and sentence

A Fond du Lac County jury found Eve Nance guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. She received life in prison with eligibility to seek extended supervision after 25 years, plus five years for the hiding-a-corpse count. FOX 11 News covered the sentence terms and the court’s rationale.

4) Appeal outcome

Wisconsin’s Court of Appeals later upheld the conviction. The panel rejected claims about suppressing statements and noted probable cause for related arrests in the case context. FOX 11 News reported the decision and its effect on the judgment.

5) Sister’s case result

A jury found Tina Ewell guilty of hiding a corpse as a party to the crime, aiding a felon, and obstructing an officer. Judge Peter Grimm sentenced her to two years in county jail with probation conditions and Huber privileges. The Fond du Lac Reporter summarized the verdict and sentence.

Where to watch Snapped

Snapped, Season 21, Episode 1, Eve Nance, re-airs on Oxygen on Sunday, September 28, at 8 am. The episode features reenactments and interviews tied to the investigation.

The episode streams on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, fuboTV, NBC, Oxygen, YouTube TV, and Hulu. It is also available for purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango At Home. Spectrum On Demand lists the title at no cost for eligible cable customers.

