5 key details about Kevin Eastman's crimes

Dateline is re-airing the episode on Kevin Eastman this Saturday, April 26, 2025. Eastman was convicted of two first-degree murders for the deaths of Heather Frank and Scott Sessions. He was given two consecutive life sentences in prison and an additional 27 years as per the Weld County District Attorney.

Before he was convicted of the charges, there was a domestic violence case against him involving Heather Frank in 2019. Frank had expressed that she feared Eastman would hurt her again. Along with two double murders, Eastman was also charged with tampering with a deceased human body and physical evidence.

5 chilling details from Kevin Eastman's case

1) Scott Sessions goes missing

Scott Sessions was a trumpet player from Colorado, who went missing on February 10, 2020. The 53-year-old was supposed to join his bandmates for a gig, but never showed up. Scott's father, Stanley Sessions, reported his son missing the next day.

The same day, a snow plow driver came across a burning body in Poudre Canyon, a few hours away from Sessions' home in Greeley, Colorado.

According to Oxygen True Crime, the body was wrapped in plastic and had a clear knife wound to the neck, and it was left burning in the wilderness until then. Investigators were horrified by the discovery, and when Session's father reported him missing, authorities were able to link the body to Scott.

2. Scott and Heather's blossoming relationship

When an investigation was launched into Scott's death, it led authorities to Heather Frank, who was soon going to be the second victim. Scott and Heather met during one of the former's late-night band gigs, shortly before his death. Heather was a waitress at Doug's Diner in Loveland, Colorado, at that time.

It appeared from the messages exchanged between them, as per Oxygen True Crime, that both were eager to start a new romance. The duo was supposed to meet on February 8, 2020. Two days later, Scott's body was discovered burning in the Colorado wilderness.

3. Kevin Eastman became the prime suspect

After Sessions went missing, his vehicle was found abandoned in a grocery store parking lot, and surveillance footage showed someone had dropped off that car. Investigations further revealed that Frank lived nearby with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Kevin Eastman.

Investigators started growing suspicions that Eastman and Frank may have had something to do with the murder, and footage also showed Eastman’s vehicle near the canyon on February 9, 2020. Eastman was soon arrested.

4. Heather Frank goes missing

When Eastman was being interrogated about Sessions' death, which he claimed to know nothing about, Heather Frank’s body was discovered. She had apparently died from two gunshot wounds.

Immediately, Kevin Eastman was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. Authorities concluded that he posed as Frank on Facebook to lure Sessions to kill him. He eventually also killed Frank, fearing that she would go to the police and report him.

5. Kevin's sentencing

Kevin Eastman was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in 2022. The Weld District Court Judge Marcello Kopcow sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences. He received an additional 27 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the double homicide of Scott Sessions and Heather Frank, as well as for tampering with evidence.

Catch Kevin Eastman's case on Dateline tomorrow.

