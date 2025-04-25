What is a Ponzi Scheme? Details about Michael Cochran's murder explored ahead of Dateline on NBC

Tonight's Dateline episode, dated April 25, 2025, follows the case of Michael Cochran's murder and the conviction of his wife, Natalie Cochran. At the time Natalie was charged, she was already serving a sentence for running fraudulent activities. Before Michael Cochran's death, the couple had registered a new company, Tactical Solutions Group (TSG), in 2017.

Ad

However, their rapid rise in financial status after opening the company raised some eyebrows. An investigation was launched into the company, and it was revealed that Natalie was running a Ponzi scheme. A Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent investment scheme that promises investors unusually high rates of return.

What is a Ponzi Scheme?

Ad

Trending

A Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent investment scheme that generates returns for early investors from their own money or the money acquired from the payment of subsequent investors. The returns that a Ponzi scheme advertises require a rising flow of money from investors, which ultimately cannot happen.

The Ponzi scheme attracts investors by offering unusually high returns that others cannot guarantee. However, the promoter of the scheme inadvertently cannot keep the promise of paying what was advertised, and they then disappear with the remaining money. When these schemes come to the authorities' attention, they can shut them down before the promoter can disappear, and hold them responsible.

Ad

Was Natalie Cochran running a Ponzi scheme?

Natalie Cochran promised large returns to her investors (Image via Pexels)

Yes, Natalie was running a Ponzi scheme through the Cochran couple's newly registered company, Tactical Solutions Group (TSG). The company was supposedly focused on bidding on contracts to sell weapons to the U.S. government.

Ad

Cochran encouraged her friends and family to invest money in her company, convincing them to make huge investments and promising them equally large returns, as per an ABC News report. Natalie and Michael's new business was, by outward appearance, thriving, and the couple altered their lifestyle within months.

However, it all started to come apart when an investigation was launched into funds missing from a middle school baseball league where Natalie was the treasurer. This raised concerns among members of the league who had become suspicious of the whole thing. Moreover, these people had also invested in Natalie and Michael's business.

Ad

When investors started raising their concerns about the returns they were promised, Natalie came up with various excuses for the delayed payments. By then, everyone had started becoming suspicious of the whole affair, and an investigation was launched, which revealed a shocking truth.

There were no government contracts or any bids, and the company only existed on paper. It was clearly a Ponzi scheme, as there was no way in which any money was being generated.

Ad

How did Michael Cochran die?

Ad

Although it was clear that Natalie was running a Ponzi scheme, investigators believed Michael Cochran was unaware of it. On the morning of February 6, 2019, Natalie said she was down with the flu, and Michael was also very sick.

Initially, she did not take her husband to the hospital and downplayed his sickness. But when Michael Cochran became unresponsive and his situation rapidly deteriorated, he was finally taken to a nearby hospital.

Ad

It was diagnosed that he was suffering from cerebral edema, and his blood glucose level was dangerously low, as per ABC News. Michael Cochran did not respond to any treatment, and he passed away at a hospice in Beckley, West Virginia, on February 11, 2019.

Following her husband's death, Natalie decided to sell nearly half of Tactical Solutions Group for $4 million. However, this sale did not go through, as on June 25, 2019, the police had executed a search warrant on the Cochran residence.

Ad

Following investigations, Natalie was faced with 26 charges related to fraud. In 2020, she eventually pleaded guilty to an unlawful monetary transaction and to wire fraud and was sentenced to 11 years. She was also ordered to pay back the $2.5 million she stole from investors.

Once the Ponzi scheme investigations were cleared, authorities delved into the case of Michael Cochran's death. A vial of insulin in the fridge of the Cochran residence raised suspicions and led investigators to dig deeper.

Ad

It was discovered that an insulin overdose caused Michael's death, and Natalie was indicted for it in November 2021. In January 2025, Natalie Cochran was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Michael Cochran.

Catch tonight's Dateline episode for more about the case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More