5 movies to watch before the release of ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’

The upcoming action and adventure movie The Prophet: Omniscient Reader follows the story of an ordinary office worker, Kim Dok-ja, who is the only reader of the web novel titled Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World, which recently concluded. However, he gets trapped in the aforementioned work, where he has to navigate the dystopian condition of the world.

Ad

Featuring ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ cast (Image via Instagram/@actorleeminho)

He has to face the challenges alongside a powerful warrior, Yoo Jung-hyeok, who possesses the ability to be immortal. Subsequently, Kim Dok-ja and Yoo Jung-hyeok embark on a journey to prevent the world from being destroyed.

Ad

Trending

The film features a star-studded cast, including Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Shin Seung-ho, and Jisoo. It is helmed by director Kim Byung-woo and adapted from the web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

Train to Busan, Carter, P1H: The Beginning of a New World, and other movies to watch while waiting for The Prophet: Omniscient Reader

1) Train to Busan

Ad

A still from Train to Busan (Image via Prime Video)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, Hulu, Prime Video, and Tubi

Ad

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Soo-an, Kim Eui-sung, and Choi Woo-shik

The survival and action movie Train to Busan revolves around Seok-woo and his daughter Soo-an, who get trapped on a KTX train amidst a zombie outbreak in South Korea. It is heading toward Busan, which is free from infectious disease. However, the train is filled with people turning into zombies, threatening the father and daughter's lives.

It is helmed by director Yeon Sang-ho and penned by screenwriter Park Joo-suk.

Ad

2) Carter

Carter poster (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Joo Won, Lee Sung-jae, Jung So-ri, Kim Bo-min

The action and thriller movie Carter revolves around an agent, Carter, who wakes up in a motel room with no memories of his past life and identity. Subsequently, he has to follow orders from an unknown authority. He embarks on a journey and joins an explosive mission. It is directed and written by Jung Byung-gil.

3) P1H: The Beginning of a New World

Ad

Featuring P1H: The Beginning of a New World cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Prime Video, and Tubi

Ad

Cast: Theo, Kim Jong-seob, Soul, Keeho, Choi Ji-ung, and Intak

The action thriller movie P1H: The Beginning of a New World follows the story of six boys from the stars Alkaid and Alcor. They arrive on Earth to protect it from the dissemination of a strange virus. The contagious virus is infamous for evoking wrath and violence in human beings. Subsequently, the boys pledge to safeguard their lives from the harmful creatures.

Ad

It is helmed and penned by director and screenwriter Chang.

4) Deranged

Moon Jeong-hee played the role of Gyung-soon in Deranged (Image via Instagram/@jeonghee__moon)

Where to watch: Tubi

Ad

Cast: Kim Myung-min, Kim Dong-wan, Moon Jeong-hee, Lee Hyung-chul, Lee Ha-nee, Jeon Gook-hwan

The mystery and medical movie Deranged follows the spread of an infectious disease caused by a mutated parasite that forces humans to jump into the river. Subsequently, the government organizes the Emergency Response Task Force to safeguard the citizens.

Simultaneously, a pharmaceutical company salesman, Jae-hyuk, finds out that his family has become a victim of the parasite. He embarks on a journey to find the cure for the spreading disease.

Ad

It is directed and written by Park Jung-woo.

5) The Flu

The Flu poster (Image via Prime Video)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ad

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Park Soo-ae, Park Min-ha

The action thriller movie The Flu follows the story of the spread of an unknown virus after a human trafficker gets infected with it. He dies in the Bundang hospital while coughing up blood. The contagious virus spreads rapidly, engulfing the entire nation in fear. Subsequently, medical professionals and the government ordered the military to quarantine the infected area.

The Flu is helmed by director Kim Sung-soo and penned by screenwriter Lee Young-jong.

Ad

The Prophet: Omniscient Reader is slated for release in July 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More