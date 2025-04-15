5 possible locations for The White Lotus season 4 explored

The White Lotus has recently ended its explosive season three and fans are already excited to know where the next season will be shot. While creator Mark White and other executives at HBO have dropped subtle hints, there is no finality right now.

Ad

White’s popular and critically acclaimed black comedy drama anthology has gained praise for its beautiful backdrops, complex characters, and the mix of humor and the tragic. Each season of the show revolves around a bunch of wealthy guests, who arrive at the titular luxury resort in a new destination and face complex internal issues during their stay.

As the fourth season has been given a green light by the channel and the creators, here is a fun piece about some possible locations that The White Lotus can be set in.

Ad

Trending

Istanbul, Côte d'Azur, and other possible locations for The White Lotus season 4 explored

1) Madrid, Spain

Still from the show (Image via HBO)

A city that never stops breathing and is pumping with life, Madrid, can be an excellent destination for the next season of The White Lotus. Even HBO’s head of drama, Francesca Orsi, has revealed in an interview with Deadline that “chances are somewhere in Europe.” While Italy has been done and dusted, the show could now explore the Spanish city that is bustling with activity.

Ad

All the previous destinations have been beachfront and guests can be seen relaxing. But if the show shifts to a busy metropolis like Madrid, it could give characters plenty of options to explore the city and get into their own adventures. Even in season three, Laurie, Chelsea, and others girls wanted to explore the city life initially.

2) Greece

Still from the show (Image via HBO)

Another European destination that also offers warmer climes and plenty of popular resort locales like Mykonos, is Greece. Places like Crete could also serve as the perfect destination where the guests get to explore the city’s culture and enjoy a day of relaxation, before things start to happen at the resort.

Ad

However, if the creators want to get away from waterfront destinations, they could then look at Athens. As The White Lotus revolves around the complex inner life of the guests, a season in a historically bustling city like Athens, could give the show an opportunity to blend the backdrop’s history with the past history of its guests.

3) Istanbul, Turkey

Still from the show (Image via HBO)

Another bustling city option that is away from the waters is Istanbul in Turkey. While Istanbul is still located on water, it also has a majestic and historic city side that is teeming with activity. The guests of The White Lotus could definitely enjoy the best of both worlds.

Ad

Previous seasons of the show have used the Four Seasons Hotels as their setting and Istanbul has two properties. This makes Istanbul an even easier option to choose from. The new season could therefore give guests a break from their beach lounging and throw them into the bustling activity of the city.

4) Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Still from the show (Image via HBO)

While Europe has been mentioned as a strong possibility, creator Mike White of The White Lotus has expressed that he wants to cover all the continents. Therefore, Africa, is like a treasure trove waiting to be explored. All the previous seasons have explored natural but posh beauty. It would therefore be interesting to look at the raw and natural side of nature and place the troublesome guests within the thick of flora and fauna.

Ad

Most of the guests in the show have not bothered to really acquaint themselves with the culture of the place they are in and the confusion that would come out of being in a place like Tanzania could be ably used for humor. The wildlife reserve could not only be a source of beauty but also a fun adventure and source of danger for the guests.

5) Côte d’Azur, France

Ad

Still from the show (Image via HBO)

The White Lotus has always kept luxury as its priority and nothing screams elegance and class than the French Riviera. A return to Europe could therefore provide the creators with the opportunity to explore France in all its luxurious glory. The hotels sit along the Mediterranean Sea, which offers the waterfront aspect so important to the series, while also having a host of other activities to experience as well.

Ad

The destination has the vast expanses of the countryside nearby and Monaco is also near, which gives the more adventurous guests of the show, an opportunity to head out and create adventures and troubles for themselves. With a host of cultural and fashionable activities to choose from, the French Riviera seems like the best destination.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the possible destinations for the next season of The White Lotus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More