5 shows to watch while waiting for Surface season 2 finale

Created by Veronica West and starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Millie Brady, Ari Graynor, and others, Surface, is a psychological thriller series. The show revolves around Sophie (Gugu), who tries to die by suic*de but gets saved. However, she has lost some of her memories and tries to find out the reason behind her suic*de.

Ad

The show is full of twists and turns and its second season premiered on February 21, 2025, on Apple TV+.

Viewers who like shows with themes of amnesia, identity, suspense, and memories, can check the list below for some similar shows before the finale of Surface’s second season is released.

The Tourist, The Rook, and other shows like Surface

1) Blindspot (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Jaimie Alexander and others, this crime drama series, created by Martin Gero, is about a mysterious woman Jane Doe (Alexander) who is found heavily tattooed inside a duffle bag and has no recollection of her memories. It is soon revealed that the tattoos are the clues to her identity.

Ad

Trending

Like Surface, the show has a similar premise of the protagonist suffering from amnesia and trying to connect the dots of their cryptic past to reclaim their identity.

2) The Tourist (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Jamie Dornan and directed by Chris Sweeney, this drama thriller and black comedy series is about an Irishman (Dornan), who gets into a car crash and wakes up with amnesia in the Australian outback.

Ad

Like Surface, the series revolves around the central figure suffering from memory loss and trying to learn about his past events. Both shows are enthralling and unpredictable, which makes them a must-watch.

3) Open Your Eyes (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on a novel by Katarzyna Berenika Miszczuk, this Polish supernatural series is about a young girl, Julia (Maria Wawreniuk), who awakens in a hospital with amnesia in the aftermath of an accident. She soon learns that there is more to the truth as she is haunted by strange dreams.

Ad

Like Surface, the show deals with themes of amnesia and a fight to reclaim one’s identity, which is portrayed through the protagonist’s struggles. The show also deals with mature themes like loss and grief.

4) The Rook (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the novel by Daniel O’Malley and starring Emma Greenwell, this drama series revolves around Myfanwy (Greenwell), who finds herself among dead bodies at Millennium Bridge in London and has no memory. However, she soon discovers that she has supernatural powers and works for a secret service agency.

Ad

Like Surface, the show has a similar premise where the protagonist is suffering from amnesia and must clue together her past. The Rook leans more into the supernatural realm than Surface, but both shows explore the importance of memories and how they can affect one’s life.

5) The Sinner (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Bill Pullman, and others, this police procedural anthology series is based on a novel by Petra Hammesfahr. The show revolves around a police officer (Pullman), who solves unusual crimes. In season 1, Jessica Biel stars as Cora, a woman with partial memory loss, who does not know why she committed any crime.

Like Surface, the show is gritty, and suspenseful, and deals with the theme of memory loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback