5 things we learned from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 trailer

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has been highly anticipated among fans, since the first season concluded in October 2022. The eight-season offering left viewers on the edge of their seats, as the season culminated with the creation of the eleven rings, around which much of the lore of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy and J. R. R. Tolkien’s novels revolve around.

Season two of the show releases on August 29, 2024, and is reported to have a total of nine episodes, one more than the previous iteration. Amazon Prime Video released a brand new trailer for the upcoming season earlier today, which is bound to further excite fans.

5 takeaways from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 trailer

1) Season 2 will revolve around Sauron’s rise to power

The chief antagonist of The Rings of Power, Sauron’s presence will be heavily felt in the upcoming trailer. Played by Charlie Vickers in the series, Sauron is intent on ruling all of Middle-earth and was seen assisting Celebrimbor in the forging of the 11 rings at the end of season 1. The trailer sheds light on how he will wage war against elves and Men, who will be forced to unite in order to stop him and his army.

2) Sauron’s new disguise gets revealed

King Théoden from LOTR. (Image via lordofthering, Instagram)

Set to be played by Charlie Vickers, season 2 of the epic series sees Sauron emerge in Middle Earth as Halbrand, the forgotten heir of the Southlands. Season 2 will also see the introduction of Galadriel, and is set to trace Sauron’s journey through a tumultuous second age.

Sporting long white hair and a flowing robe, Vickers’ first appearance in the trailer adds another layer to arguably the LOTR universe’s most evil character.

3) Exciting visuals are here to stay

The trailer in itself might have depicted a war-torn Middle Earth in the second age. However, the visuals surrounding the franchise means that the upcoming season will include the LOTR fandom’s characteristic imagery.

The 1:23 watch in itself gave fans a look at Orcs, Sea Serpents, a giant eagle, and a some scary moths. That was in addition to the images of the picturesque setting of Middle Earth in itself, preparing fans for an exciting iteration to come!

4) Unlikely alliances

Rings of Power is based on LOTR. (Image via lordoftherings, Instagram)

As Sauron is recognized and attacked by elves and men alike, the trailer also sees some unlikely alliances being formed in response to the impending evil. While Sauron smiles menacingly in one of the shots, fans also hear Míriel’s voice in the background urging creatures to unite.

The trailer takes fans through Rivendell, Rhun, and a number of other battlefields, as elves seemingly unite in their bid to stop Sauron and his army.

5) The Rings of Power will stay true to its source material

Learning from the mistakes of some notable TV series based on other sources, The Rings of Power simply seems to have compulsively stuck to its source material. Of course, the six huge novels that make the Lord of the Rings lore has thus far been followed as a rule, something which seems set to continue with the new season.

So far, there have been no changes with respect to the lore of the franchise, with Celebrimbor long suspected to have been the creator of the eleven rings. Of course, that also foreshadows a lot of pain for the upcoming alliance, something which should also play out in The Rings of Power season 2.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will release on August 29, 2024.

