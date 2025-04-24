5 tragic revelations from Netflix's A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054

On April 23, 2025, Netflix released A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054, a three-part documentary that revisits one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Latin American history. The docuseries centers on the 2007 crash of TAM Airlines Flight 3054 at São Paulo's Congonhas Airport, which killed 199 people, including all passengers and crew onboard, as well as individuals on the ground.

The aircraft, arriving from Porto Alegre, overran a wet runway during landing, crossed a busy avenue, and crashed into a nearby TAM Express building, triggering a massive explosion.

Directed by Angelo Defanti, A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 examines the systemic failures that preceded the crash, ranging from improper pilot procedures to runway infrastructure issues. It also places the event within Brazil's broader aviation crisis of 2006–2007.

The series features testimony from victims' families, survivors, and investigators, offering detailed insight into the flawed decisions and institutional oversights that led to the catastrophe. The documentary also highlights how legal proceedings failed to yield convictions despite federal charges filed in the aftermath.

5 catastrophic revelations from Netflix's A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 explored

1) Mispositioned thrust levers triggered the crash

Relatives and friends make honor to victims of flight JJ3054 at the "Memorial 17 de Julho" in São Paulo Brazil (Image via Getty)

As per the official investigation by CENIPA, during the landing at São Paulo's Congonhas Airport, the aircraft's right engine remained in "climb" mode while only the left engine was correctly set to "idle." This led to asymmetrical thrust that made braking impossible and caused the Airbus A320 to overrun the runway and crash into a nearby building.

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 details how this procedural failure, combined with the deactivation of one thrust reverser, contributed directly to the loss of control.

2) A resurfaced runway lacked basic safety grooves

The documentary highlights that Congonhas Airport had recently undergone renovations. However, the main runway was reopened without the grooves that help disperse water and reduce hydroplaning risk.

According to The New York Times report dated July 19, 2007, several pilots had already reported poor braking conditions in the days leading up to the crash, with one incident involving another plane hydroplaning just 24 hours prior. This issue amplified the aircraft's inability to stop on a wet surface.

3) Warnings about the airport's risks were ignored

Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil (Image via Getty)

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 underscores long-standing concerns about Congonhas Airport's location and design. It is situated in São Paulo's dense city center, with limited space for overrun protection.

As reported by Time on April 23, 2025, the airport's outdated infrastructure was already under scrutiny due to Brazil's "aviation blackout," a period from 2006 to 2007 marked by delays, cancellations, and operational strain. Yet, the airport continued to operate at full capacity without addressing these structural flaws.

4) No convictions despite federal charges

Following the crash, Brazil's Civil Police and Public Prosecutor's Office indicted 11 individuals, including TAM executives and government officials. The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office later charged TAM's director of flight safety, its vice president of operations, and ANAC director Denise Abreu.

All were acquitted in 2015 due to insufficient evidence or failure to meet the threshold for criminal liability. A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 illustrates the frustration of victims' families who saw accountability elude the legal system.

5) Critical safety upgrades came too late

TAM Aircraft Accident - 6 Years Later (Image via Getty)

The aftermath of Flight 3054 led to 83 safety recommendations by CENIPA, including mandated visual and auditory alarms for throttle misconfiguration and new training standards for pilots. The Congonhas runway was eventually updated with grooving and drainage systems.

Airbus had previously developed a warning system for throttle error, but it did not require installation. These enhancements, as noted in A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054, were only implemented after the loss of nearly 200 lives.

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 is available to stream on Netflix.

