5 key details about Solomon Robinson's murder

In April 1998, 19-year-old U.S. Army private Solomon Robinson was murdered while visiting his family in the South Bronx. The soldier, home on a brief military leave from Fort Benning, Georgia, was fatally attacked while walking through St. Mary’s Park.

Ad

According to multiple sources, including The New York Times report dated April 5, 1998, Robinson was stabbed, slashed across the face and neck, and shot in the chest following a reported altercation with three men. Law enforcement ruled out robbery, suggesting the attack may have been linked to gang violence.

Despite the park being filled with people at the time, no witnesses have come forward. The investigation stalled for years, but recent attention from Bronx homicide detectives and the FBI has renewed hope for justice.

Ad

Trending

As detailed in the Crime Junkie Podcast episode titled MURDERED: Solomon Robinson, detectives believe Robinson may have been targeted in a gang initiation. The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Solomon Robinson’s murder.

5 key insights about Solomon Robinson's murder explored

Ad

1) Solomon Robinson was killed during a short visit home from the military

In April 1998, 19-year-old Army Private Solomon Robinson was home on a seven-day leave from Fort Benning, Georgia, visiting his family in the South Bronx. He had joined the U.S. Army the previous August after graduating from James Monroe High School.

According to The New York Times report dated April 5, 1998, Robinson was found dead around 10 p.m. in St. Mary’s Park. He had been shot in the chest, stabbed multiple times, and slashed across the face and neck. His death occurred just blocks from his childhood home.

Ad

Robinson was expected to return to his base the following Monday. As his mother, Edna Frazier, recalled,

“Only to go away and come back to get killed.”

His murder cut short a promising future that included plans to attend college for business administration after serving in the Army.

2) Police stated that Solomon Robinson was not robbed and was likely killed following a conflict with three men

Authorities promptly dismissed robbery as the reason behind the killing of Solomon Robinson (Image via Getty)

Law enforcement quickly ruled out robbery as a motive. Robinson still had valuable clothing on his body, and no wallet was found. Multiple sources indicate that witnesses described a confrontation with three men moments before the attack, suggesting a targeted assault.

Ad

The Crime Junkie Podcast episode titled MURDERED: Solomon Robinson echoed these findings, noting that even the victim's high-end jacket was left untouched, unusual in a robbery. Police suspect the killing stemmed from a dispute and may have been an act of gang violence or initiation.

3) Witnesses have refused to come forward despite the public nature of the murder

Solomon Robinson’s murder occurred in a crowded park during a party, yet no bystanders have officially come forward to provide a clear account. According to an AMNY report dated September 4, 2024, Detective Robert Klein stated,

Ad

“I’ve spoken to eyewitnesses that refuse to cooperate.”

Fear of retaliation and community silence have been significant barriers. The Crime Junkie Podcast episode noted that despite the presence of dozens, possibly hundreds, of people that night, nearly all claimed they saw nothing. This wall of silence has deeply frustrated investigators, who emphasize that community cooperation is essential to solving the case.

4) Detectives believe the killing was linked to a gang initiation ritual

Ad

One of the most significant theories in the case is that Solomon Robinson may have been the victim of a gang initiation assault. The slashing across his face resembled what is known as a "buck 50," a term for a wound requiring around 150 stitches and commonly associated with gang violence.

As highlighted in the Crime Junkie Podcast episode, this type of injury is linked to the Nine Trey Gangsters, a subset of the United Blood Nation. Detectives suspect members of the gang carried out the attack to move up in the ranks, especially given Solomon’s clean background and lack of criminal involvement.

Ad

5) Decades later, detectives and the FBI are still actively pursuing justice

Ad

More than 25 years after Solomon Robinson's death, the case remains unsolved. However, recent developments show renewed determination. Detective Klein, a military veteran who felt a personal connection to Robinson, reignited the case and sought federal assistance.

With support from the FBI, authorities have increased the reward for information to $25,000 and reopened interviews with witnesses. Though one witness recanted earlier claims and another remains unwilling to testify, investigators continue to explore forensic advancements and new leads.

Ad

The effort now includes pursuing racketeering charges if gang involvement is confirmed, reflecting a broader strategy to finally resolve the case.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE