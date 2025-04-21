What happened to Solomon Robinson? Details about the Crime Junkie podcast subject, explored

Solomon Robinson, a 19-year-old Army private from Fort Benning, Georgia, was fatally attacked on April 3, 1998, in St. Mary’s Park, South Bronx. He was shot, stabbed multiple times, and slashed across the face and throat.

Ad

Despite a crowd present at the time, reportedly due to a party in the park, no witnesses ever publicly came forward. Police ruled out robbery and suspected the brutal killing may have been a gang-related initiation.

The case remains unsolved more than two decades later. In 2025, the Crime Junkie Podcast episode titled MURDERED: Solomon Robinson covered the case in detail, revisiting law enforcement leads, witness contradictions, and community silence that has long stalled the investigation.

Ad

Trending

According to fbi.gov, the FBI has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrests. The Crime Junkie Podcast episode highlighted how Solomon Robinson, once seen as a success story from a difficult neighborhood, became the victim of a killing still shrouded in mystery.

Police stated that Solomon Robinson was not robbed and was likely killed following a conflict with three men

Ad

Solomon Robinson, a 19-year-old Army private, was home on leave from Fort Benning, Georgia, when he was found dead on April 3, 1998, in St. Mary’s Park, South Bronx. He had been shot in the chest, stabbed four times, and slashed across the face and neck.

According to police statements reported by New York Daily News and The New York Times in April 1998, there were no signs of robbery, suggesting the killing stemmed from a confrontation with at least three individuals.

Ad

Robinson was visiting his mother during a seven-day break and was expected to return to base just two days later. His body was discovered near basketball courts in the park, a place he had frequented since childhood.

Despite a large number of people present during the incident, many of whom had gathered for a nearby party, no witnesses came forward immediately. Officers collected dozens of beer cans, bottles, and a black Nike cap, but no murder weapon or shell casings were found.

Ad

Suspected gang link and witness challenges

Over the years, the case remained unsolved. Police believe Robinson was not involved in any criminal activity and had actively avoided gang influence. Investigators later suspected that his killing may have been part of a gang initiation ritual.

The distinctive facial slash, known as a “buck fifty,” is a common marker used by members of the United Blood Nation’s Nine Trey Gangsters, a faction known for slashing non-gang-affiliated individuals to elevate members in the hierarchy.

Ad

Two men identified by a witness named Frank were believed to be responsible. However, Frank later admitted he didn’t witness the murder firsthand and had fabricated his statement based on what he’d heard from a 15-year-old girl, Brenda, who reportedly did see the attack.

Brenda initially cooperated under pressure but has since refused to testify further. According to Crime Junkie Podcast episode titled MURDERED: Solomon Robinson, the lack of credible, willing witnesses continues to hinder prosecution efforts.

Ad

Renewed efforts and ongoing investigation

Ad

In 2022, NYPD Detective Robert Klein reopened the cold case. A former Army member himself, Klein shared a sense of duty to “bring Solomon home,” echoing the Soldier’s Creed of leaving no one behind.

With FBI involvement, the case gained renewed traction, and a federal task force was formed to pursue gang-related links. As of 2025, both primary suspects remain at large, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about Solomon Robinson’s murder is encouraged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers or the FBI. The reward for credible tips currently stands at $25,000.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE