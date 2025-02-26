6 Lena Góra shows and movies to watch if you loved her in The Eastern Gate

The talented Lena Góra has been getting a lot of attention for her compelling performance in The Eastern Gate. The ongoing thriller, containing six episodes, premiered last month and is set to culminate on March 7, 2025. Lena Góra plays Ewa Oginiec, a Polish intelligence agent who wants to quit the service but things take a turn when her partner vanishes after being outed by Russian intelligence.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time that Lena Góra's acting skills have been recognized by a global audience. Many of her earlier projects have been praised by critics and recognized at reputed film festivals, earning her several nominations. This is hardly surprising as Lena Góra has continued to pursue complex roles that have allowed her to showcase her excellent range.

Fans of The Eastern Gate who want to see more of Lena Góra should check out the notable titles on this list that are engrossing and entertaining.

Roving Woman, Imago and four other Lena Góra movies and shows that showcase her dynamic acting abilities

1) Król (2020)

This show starring Lena Góra will appeal to fans of period dramas (Image via Canal+)

Based on a novel by Szczepan Twardoch, this show starring Lena Góra has a total of eight episodes. Set in 1937 Warsaw, Król is centered around the activities of a powerful Jewish gang led by a Polish socialist. Michal Zurawski's Jakub Szapiro is the head honcho's main man. But when his aspirations get the better of him, things starts to get very complicated as well as dangerous.

Lena Góra plays Anna Ziembinska, the daughter of a powerful Polish prosecutor. Góra plays the character with oodles of confidence and charisma which makes it impossible for the audience to look away.

From the detailed set design and imaginative cinematography to the well-developed characters and intelligent dialogue, everything adds up to a cinematic experience that is enjoyable and thrilling.

Where to watch: Król, containing eight episodes, is available on Canal+.

2) Traveling Light (2021)

Traveling Light boasts a well-written narrative that thrives on interesting characters (Image via Xenon Pictures)

Directed by Bernard Rose, this drama film stars Danny Huston, Tony Todd, Stephen Dorff, Lena Góra and others. The narrative primarily centers around an Uber delivery driver named Caddy (Todd) who is searching for his missing son. As if it wasn't a hard enough task already, the ongoing pandemic and repercussions of George Floyd's death make it even more daunting.

Rose is known for his unconventional storytelling and Traveling Light certainly benefits from his unique way of looking at things. The talented cast does a great job of bringing depth to their well-crafted characters. The loneliness, helplessness and confusion created by the pandemic are perfectly captured by the well-written narrative that is able to combine elements of drama and humor.

Where to watch: Traveling Light is available for streaming on Prime Video.

3) A Night at the Kindergarten (2022)

This holiday movie doesn't suffer from the usual clichés (Image via Netflix)

A Night at the Kindergarten seems like any other feel-good Christmas movie at first but when the plot progresses, it is easy to see that it is refreshingly different. Directed by Rafal Skalski, it is helmed by Piotr Witkowski's Eryk, a carefree individual who wants nothing to do with children. However, when his girlfriend asks him to attend a Parents Association meeting at her son's school, he cannot say no.

Even though he is disinterested at first, Eryk starts to get more and more involved which ultimately leads to chaos and confusion. In A Night at the Kindergarten, Lena Góra plays Justyna, a domineering parent who usually gets to have the last say.

The main highlight of the movie is that it doesn't suffer from the clichés that are common to holiday movies, and neither does it stray too far from its core subject. A satire of sorts, A Night at the Kindergarten does a great job of putting the spotlight on different parenting styles, some good and some not so good.

Where to watch: A Night at the Kindergarten can be streamed on Netflix.

4) Roving Woman (2022)

This movie features an intriguing female lead who the audience will find endearing (Image via Juno Pictures)

This Lena Góra starrer marks Michal Chmielewski's debut feature film. Yes, it is essentially a road movie but it is also much more than that. In the lead is Lena Góra's Sara who is kicked out of her Los Angeles home by her boyfriend. She then steals a car and starts driving without a definite goal. On the road, she learns from all the different interactions and experiences that come her way.

There is no doubt that Lena Góra is the star of the show. Her character comes across as flawed and yet still has enough charming qualities that make her endearing. In addition to that, Lena Góra's realistic portrayal helps the audience feel connected to her on a deeper level so that they feel strongly invested in her healing journey.

This is certainly not a casual watch but the narrative has a good flow to it that will appeal to cinephiles who are fond of meaningful narratives that tend to leave a lasting impression.

Where to watch: Roving Woman is available on Prime Video, Tubi and MUBI.

5) Erotica (2022)

The cinematic storytelling is one of the main highlights of this movie (Image via Netflix)

If Lena Góra's filmography proves anything, it is that the talented actress refuses to be typecast. She routinely appears in unconventional projects that boast distinctive ideas and concepts. And, Netflix's Erotica certainly holds up to this prerequisite.

This Polish movie boasts five stories from the minds of five directors namely Kasia Adamik, Olga Chajdas, Anna Jadowska, Anna Kazejak and Jagoda Szelc. All the stories are helmed by female characters and have some connection with each other. In addition to Lena Góra, it also stars Agata Buzek, Andrzej Konopka, Izabela Baran and many more.

The striking cinematography has to be one of the biggest reasons to tune into this mature drama. It also brings to the forefront many interesting concepts that are brought alive by well-developed characters who will surely capture the audience's attention.

Where to watch: Erotica is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) Imago (2023)

This critically-acclaimed movie boasts layered storytelling (Image via Czech Film Center)

Lena Góra isn't only good at playing complex characters but this 2023 movie proves that she is also a talented writer. Imago, written by Góra and Olga Chajdas, who is also the director, is set during the socio-political upheaval in Poland during the late 80s.

The protagonist, Ela (Góra) is a rebellious artist on the cusp of adulthood. She hopes to carve her own path in life and refuses to conform to the restrictions and mandates put down by society. At the same time, she has to battle her personal demons and overcome the troubled relationship with her mother.

The way the story is told feels very personal which makes it easy for the viewers to connect with Ela and see things from her perspective. The mother-daughter dynamic adds an interesting angle to the narrative. The movie also shares poignant messages about individuality, freedom and diversity.

Where to watch: Imago can be streamed on MUBI.

These compelling movies and TV shows starring Lena Góra are worth watching because they feature imaginative storylines that allow her to push the limits of her acting.

