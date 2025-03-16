6 shows to watch if you liked Cóyotl: Hero and Beast

Directed by Batan Silva and Julian de Tavira, Cóyotl: Hero and Beast, is a fantasy drama series featuring Alejandro Speitzer, Beng Zeng, Pablo Cruz, and others. The Spanish-language series revolves around a small town in northern Mexico, where two rival drug cartels run operations and have caused havoc on the lives of ordinary people.

A young man, Lupe, decides to embrace his fate and transforms into a Coyotl, a mythical creature with part man and part beast characteristics. Lupe decides to use his supernatural powers for good and protect the people of his community.

Viewers who liked the show and want to watch some similar shows with themes of supernatural powers and action can check the list below for similar series.

Lucifer, Supernatural, and other shows like Cóyotl: Hero and Beast

1. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney Plus)

Starring Charlie Cox and based on the Marvel comics character, this superhero action and crime drama is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is a revival of the earlier series. Cox reprises the role of Daredevil, a blind lawyer by day and a masked vigilante by night.

The series focuses on the new exploits of the superhero and how he protects his city from crime. Like Cóyotl: Hero and Beast, the show is about a superhuman protagonist, who uses his powers to fight against evil and protect his community. Both shows have action, and thrills, and focus on the fight between good and evil.

2. Lucifer (Netflix)

Developed by Tom Kapinos and based on the characters from DC Vertigo, which was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, this fantasy and crime procedural series, stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, and others. The show revolves around Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), who is Satan from hell and who decides to abandon his seat to come down to Earth and have some fun.

He opens a nightclub in Los Angeles and finds himself getting involved with the Los Angeles Police Department after a murder occurs and he falls for the detective, Chloe (German). Like Cóyotl: Hero and Beast, the show features a protagonist who has superhuman abilities and decides to use them for the good of society. Both shows have plenty of fantasy and action.

3. Supernatural (Prime Video)

Starring Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and others, this supernatural and fantasy action and adventure series was created by Eric Kripke and is a popular show from the early aughts. The show revolves around two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, played by Jared and Jensen respectively, who hunt demons, monsters, and other supernatural entities.

The show has a massive fan following and is considered a cult classic. Like Cóyotl: Hero and Beast, the show also has a pair of central characters, who decide to use their superpowers to fight against crime and deadly creatures and save humanity. Both shows offer plenty of action and thrills.

4. Grimm (Prime Video)

Based on the fairy tales by the Brothers Grimm and created by Stephen Carpenter, Jim Kouf, and David Greenwalt, this supernatural and occult detective fiction, stars David Giuntoli, Bitsie Tulloch, and others.

The show revolves around a Portland homicide detective, Nicholas (David), who discovers that he is a Grimm, which is a hereditary power bestowed upon a line of guardians, meant to protect humans from the supernatural creatures, known as Wesen. Like Cóyotl: Hero and Beast, the show features a hero, who learns about his supernatural powers and fate and uses it to protect the people around him.

5. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Prime Video)

Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, and others, this cult classic and popular supernatural drama series was created by Joss Whedon and is based on a 1992 movie. The show revolves around Buffy Summers (Gellar), who has inherited supernatural powers and is a vampire slayer. Chosen by fate, she must fight against vampires, demons, and other evil forces, while trying to live a normal life.

The show was extremely popular and is still a pop culture staple. It even spawned a huge media franchise. The show was appreciated for featuring strong female characters. Like Cóyotl: Hero and Beast, the show shares a similar premise of featuring a protagonist who has supernatural powers and must use them to protect people.

6. Legacies (Prime Video)

Created by Julie Plec and starring Danielle Rose Russell, Kaylee Bryant, and others, this supernatural and fantasy drama is a spinoff of The Originals. The show is a part of The Vampire Diaries Universe and features characters from both the show. The show revolves around Hope Mikaelson (Russell), who is the daughter of Klaus and Hayley and comes from a powerful line of vampire, witch, and werewolf bloodlines.

The show takes place two years after the events of The Originals and focuses on Hope enrolling in a special school for the supernaturally gifted so that they can hone their abilities. Like Cóyotl: Hero and Beast, the show focuses on a supernaturally powered protagonist, who has inherited powers and must use them for the good of people.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show like Cóyotl: Hero and Beast

