"Was not expecting that twist!"- Fans eagerly await the final showdown between Quinn and Jack after Reacher season 3 episode 6

Reacher season 3 episode 6, titled Smoke on the Water, premiered on March 13, 2025, making netizens excited. This new episode saw the undercover agent (Alan Ritchson) interact with his former nemesis Francis Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee), who now goes by Julius McCabe.

The interaction between Quinn and Reacher was highly-anticipated because they have a dark past together. When it was revealed that Quinn had suffered amnesia and lost his memories, everyone, including Reacher and the fans, were suspicious that it might not be true.

However, when the two came face-to-face, Quinn truly did not show any signs of recognizing Reacher. This interaction in episode 6 impressed fans.

"Holy sh*t S3 had it's most tense episode yet with Episode 5! Hell maybe of the whole series! I was not expecting that twist! And Reacher is really getting pushed to his limits. The death, slap, and lack of sleep is really f*cking him up!" one fan said.

Fan reaction (Image via X/@BlackZAC1998)

Many other fans have expressed similar sentiments about Reacher season 3 episode 6.

"Reacher episode 6 season 3. So good," another user wrote.

"Currently watching #Reacher Season 3 Episode 6 and I love it here," another user said.

"Breaking into someone's home on a kill mission, failing getting shot up and then begging the person you just tried to kill to call 911. That's a whole lot of nerve," another user wrote.

Fans continued to praise the episode directed by Sam Hill.

"Hot damn, episode 6 of #ReacherS3 was a slobber knocker of sh*t going off tension," another user said.

"Episode 6 of Reacher season 3 was off the chain. [...] One of my favorite episodes of the 3 seasons so far," another user wrote.

"Just finished Episode 6 Season 3 of Reacher and this show is just gold man," another user said.

Why is Reacher after Quinn in Reacher season 3?

Brian Tee as Quinn in Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Quinn not recognizing Reacher was a blessing for the latter because it would not only blow up his cover, but also put the rescue mission for Teresa Daniels under direct threat. Quinn's amnesia was caused by his altercation with Reacher in the past.

When Reacher and Quinn were in the military, Reacher found out that Quinn was the one who brutally murdered his protege Dominique Kohl (Mariah Robinson). Consequently, Reacher not only shot Quinn in the face but also pushed him off a cliff into an icy river.

Somehow, Quinn survived, but was diagnosed with amnesia due to the injuries he suffered. At the beginning of season 3, Reacher learned that Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), one of the adversaries DEA was looking into, was linked with Quinn. Reacher decided to help the DEA with finding Teresa Daniels so that he could finish off his business with Quinn for once and all.

Quinn actor Brian Tee teased a climactic finale for Reacher season 3

Brian Tee started his professional acting career with appearances in TV shows like Entourage and Grey's Anatomy. He also starred in the first eight seasons of NBC medical drama Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi.

In an interview with Express in February 2025, Tee teased a high-stakes finale for season 3.

"In the final term we finally get Reacher almost to the back of the wall. He’s got very little moves he’s got to make and he’s either going to fight through it or outwit it in any way, shape or form," he said.

He continued:

"What’s great about this series is he has both the brawn and the smarts he has to tackle and I don’t think he’s seen that in any other seasons."

Reacher season 3 is available for streaming on Prime Video.

