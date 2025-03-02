Who is Anthony Michael Hall? Meet the actor playing Zachary Beck in Reacher season 3

Reacher season 3 arrived on Prime Video on February 20, 2025, and is slated to conclude on March 27, 2025. The latest season is based on Lee Child's 2003 novel Persuader from the Jack Reacher book series. The show is developed by Nick Santora. Scott Sullivan, Adam Higgs, Marcy Ross, Don Granger, Paula Wagner, and Thomas Vincent, among others, serve as executive producers.

In Reacher season 3, Alan Ritchson is joined by a host of new actors like Brian Tee, Olivier Richters, Johnny Berchtold, Sonya Cassidy, and Anthony Michael Hall. Hall boasts a 45-year-long career and gained prominence by appearing in several of John Hughes's classic films from the 1980s.

The official synopsis of Reacher season 3, as per Prime Video, reads:

"Based on Lee Child novel 'Persuader,' Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

A look into the Reacher season 3 star Anthony Michael Hall's career

The American actor Anthony Michael Hall was born on April 14, 1968, in Boston to the blues-jazz singer Mercedes Hall, and her first husband Larry, an auto-body-shop owner.

He began his acting journey by appearing in a string of commercials at the age of seven. In the 1980s, Hall became known as the 'nerd-of-choice' after starring in John Hughes' classic films such as Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Weird Science.

Hall earned critical acclaim for playing the Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, in the 1999 movie Pirates of Silicon Valley. In 2017, he played General Greg Pulver, based on the controversial General Michael Flynn, in Netflix's satirical film War Machine, alongside Brad Pitt.

His other notable film credits include Edward Scissorhands, The Dark Knight, Six Degrees of Separation, Foxcatcher, and more.

At 17, Hall joined the cast of Saturday Night Live during season 11 in 1985. To this day, he is the youngest cast member in the show's history.

During his stint on the variety sketch comedy series, he did celebrity impressions of Robert F. Kennedy, Art Garfunkel, Edd Byrnes, and Daryl Hall. However, he was let go at the end of the season, alongside his co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Joan Cusack, Terry Sweeney, and Randy Quaid.

Furthermore, Hall went on to star in television shows like Community, CSI: Miami, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Blacklist, The Goldbergs, and Riverdale, among others.

What is Reacher season 3 about?

In Reacher season 3, the titular character goes on an undercover mission to rescue the missing DEA agent Teresa Daniels at the behest of her superior, Susan Duffy. He gains the trust of Zachary Beck after saving his son, Richard Beck, from a staged kidnapping operation.

Zachary operates an oriental carpet business called Bizarre Bazaar. The DEA initially believed him to be involved in drug trafficking, but they later find out that he deals with smuggling guns internationally.

With time, Reacher becomes Zachary's right-hand man and learns that the latter is being controlled by Xavier Quinn. His path crossed with Quinn a decade ago, when he brutally killed his fellow military partner, Dominique Kohl. Reacher vows to avenge his colleague's death while also rescuing Daniels's safely.

Also read: Reacher season 3 episode 4 ending explained: What happens to Dominique Kohl?

Viewers can watch all episodes of Reacher seaon 3 on Prime Video.

