Who is hosting SNL tonight (March 15)? Everything to know

As of Saturday, March 15, SNL will air a rebroadcast of its December 14, 2024, episode, featuring Chris Rock as the host and Gracie Abrams as the musical guest. This episode, originally the ninth of SNL's 50th season, marked Rock's fourth time hosting the show.

A former cast member from the early 1990s, he returned to deliver his signature stand-up monologue and participate in a variety of sketches. Abrams, making her SNL debut, performed That’s So True and I Love You, I’m Sorry from her album The Secret of Us.

The episode featured sketches covering everything from workplace dynamics to holiday humor, including a mall Santa sketch, an offbeat office Christmas party skit, and a standout segment featuring a sentient but outdated classic car. A surprise cameo from Adam Sandler added to the night’s highlights.

The Weekend Update segment tackled major headlines with its usual satirical edge, rounding out a well-received episode. As SNL continues its 50th season, this rebroadcast brings back a mix of sharp comedy and live entertainment.

Chris Rock hosts SNL tonight, March 15, 2025

SNL airs a rebroadcast of its December 14, 2024, episode, featuring Chris Rock as host and Gracie Abrams as the musical guest. The episode, originally the ninth of SNL's 50th season, showcased a mix of topical sketches, surprise appearances, and musical performances.

Rock opened with a stand-up monologue touching on political events, pop culture, and social issues. The Cold Open featured Sarah Sherman as Nancy Grace, covering a high-profile crime case. Other sketches included Mall Santas, where Rock played an elf presenting parents with different Santa options, and Simpsons Christmas Gift, where his character fixated on being turned into a Simpsons caricature.

A standout moment came in Gallbladder Surgery, where Adam Sandler made a surprise cameo as a patient in a chaotic medical mishap. Weekend Update featured Colin Jost and Michael Che covering current news, with guest segments from Andrew Dismukes and Jane Wickline.

Gracie Abrams performed That’s So True and I Love You, I’m Sorry, marking her Saturday Night Live debut. The episode concluded with Rock thanking the cast and Abrams, closing out an eventful night of comedy and music.

A brief look at Chris Rock’s career

Chris Rock, a former SNL cast member from 1990 to 1993, is one of the most recognized comedians of his generation. He started in stand-up during the 1980s before gaining prominence on Saturday Night Live, where he was part of the show's "Bad Boys" era alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Farley.

After leaving Saturday Night Live, he built a successful career in stand-up, winning multiple Emmy and Grammy Awards for specials like Bring the Pain, Bigger & Blacker, and Selective Outrage.

Rock transitioned into acting, appearing in films such as New Jack City, Dogma, The Longest Yard, and Grown Ups, while also voicing Marty in the Madagascar franchise. His work extended to television, where he created and narrated Everybody Hates Chris, a semi-autobiographical sitcom.

Beyond comedy and acting, Rock has directed films like Head of State and Top Five and has twice hosted the Academy Awards.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings

The complete lineup of cast members appeared on Saturday Night Live for the March 15, 2025, episode.

Repertory Players:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Special Appearance:

Cameo by former cast member Adam Sandler

Where to watch the latest episodes?

Saturday Night Live airs live tonight on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET. U.S. audiences can tune in through cable or a standard broadcast signal. Those preferring a streaming option can watch the episode on Peacock, NBC’s official platform. A premium subscription, priced at $7.99 per month, is required for access.

For viewers outside the U.S., availability varies by region. In India, select SNL content is accessible via JioCinema, following NBCUniversal’s 2023 partnership with Viacom18.

SNL’s air timings

Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live will air live on NBC at the scheduled times listed below

Time zone Date Time Eastern Time (ET) March 15, 2025 11:30 PM Pacific Time (PT) March 15, 2025 8:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) March 15, 2025 3:30 AM Central European Time (CET) March 16, 2025 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) March 16, 2025 9:00 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) March 16, 2025 2:30 PM

