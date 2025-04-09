7 best characters from House of David

House of David is a biblical historical period drama that recounts the legendary life of King David from the Old Testament, starting from his humble beginnings as an outcast, his destined journey, and his eventual battle against the mighty Goliath. Set in 1000 BC Israel, season 1, which premiered on February 27, 2025, focuses on a young David (Michael Iskander).

The show attempts to tell the story of King David to a broader audience who are not aware of the story's religious background. Viewers will enjoy its expansive world-building, stunning visuals, and the characters' earnest portrayals.

Although the show has a large ensemble cast, seven characters stand out for their performance, motives, and storylines.

David, Queen Ahinoam, and other top characters from House of David

1) David (Michael Iskander)

Michael Iskander as David (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Iskander brings a duality to his role as a young David in season 1. He is gentle yet courageous, humble yet knows when to step up, and creative yet logical. His storyline begins with him as the often-overlooked youngest sibling in a shepherd's family, but his entire world changes with just one prophecy. His belief in God sees him through his ordeals.

Viewers can expect more nuance, grandeur, and scene-stealing storylines for David as the seasons progress. The character's endurance against tough challenges makes him a fan-favorite in House of David.

2) Queen Ahinoam (Ayelet Zurer)

Queen Ahinoam, played by Ayelet Zurer (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Behind significant moments in history, mythology, or religion, women have played important roles that have changed the trajectory of the future. King Saul's sudden deterioration means that his wife, Queen Ahinoam, has to step up and make decisions that affect an entire empire, no matter the cost. Zurer plays the part perfectly.

Queen Ahinoam is a complicated character in House of David, often struggling with her faith in the wake of her husband's curse. She never lets her mask slip, conveying the sense that everything is always under her control. She toes the line between unrelenting and loyal with perfection, making her a character to watch out for.

3) Samuel (Stephen Lang)

Prophet Samuel, played by Stephen Lang (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Lang portrays the unflinching devotee Prophet Samuel, the messenger who bestows David with his destiny. He is the moral compass for those around him, reminding everyone, especially King Saul, to not deviate from their path toward God.

With his aged appearance and unwavering eyes, Samuel is portrayed in House of David as the wise one who guides David forward on his journey to greatness.

4) Mychal (Indy Lewis)

Lewis plays Mychal (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The youngest daughter of King Saul and Queen Ahinoam, Mychal represents the childlike innocence and hope in House of David. David captures her attention with his music and poetry, and she has deep gratitude for his presence in a conflicting time as King Saul's daughter.

Lewis brings ease and charm to her role as Mychal, making viewers have a soft spot for her portrayal as the beloved princess.

5) King Saul (Ali Suliman)

Suliman as King Saul (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

God appointed Saul as the king of the people when they desperately needed one. But too drunk with power, and heedless of Samuel's warnings, Saul goes against God's wishes. This changes his life, and he goes from a king to a mad man.

Suliman captures the intensity and power of a king, as well as the gentle loyalty of a husband and father. Saul's fatal flaw in House of David was choosing his lineage over the word of God.

6) Jonathan (Ethan Kai)

Ethan Kai as Jonathan (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Jonathan is everything King Saul was expected to be—noble, kind, selfless, and a perfect prince who puts God above all else. His steadfast personality becomes an important cornerstone as King Saul slowly succumbs to darkness.

Kai's intense portrayal of Jonathan's demeanor and dialogue makes the audience root for him throughout season 1 of House of David.

7) Merab (Yali Topol Margalith)

Mirab and King Saul (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Every family has a black sheep and in King Saul's, it is his eldest daughter, Mirab. Her rebellion stems from her need to be seen as more than just a princess, which makes her a unique character in a show like House of David, where everyone has a duty to fulfill.

Margalith portrays the complex Mirab with poise and dignity. Her demeanor makes it clear to the viewers she is disillusioned by her life of royalty.

House of David has been renewed for season 2. Stay tuned for more updates.

