The American legal drama series Suits began airing in 2011 and ran successfully for nine seasons, grabbing the attention of millions of viewers and ultimately creating a fandom of its own. Starring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Meghan Markle, aka Duchess of Sussex, and more, the show has become a new-age classic known for its witty and intricate legal cases.

Although the show concluded in 2019, it is still binge-watched by its fans. Several episodes of Suits are imprinted in the hearts of the viewers and can be watched again and again.

While there are multiple episodes from its run of nine seasons, here are 7 episodes that you need to rewatch.

Season Finales to Cliffhangers: These are the 7 best episodes from Suits to rewatch

1) "One Last Con" - Season 9, episode 10

A scene from S9, Ep 10 (Image via YouTube/ @Suits Official)

Yes, the series finale is at the top of the list. Harvey Specter and Mike Ross unite one last time to debug a challenging situation involving the firm's future.

The episode also features significant personal milestones, especially for Harvey and Donna's relationship. The finale provides a resolution for all the characters, giving a sense of satisfaction to the viewers. Fans indeed got an ending they hoped for.

2) "She Knows" - Season 2, episode 1

A scene from S2, Ep 1 (Image via YouTube/ @Suits Official)

Season 2 picks off right from where the initial season ended, unboxing the cliffhanger. She Knows is crucial as Jessica Pearson discovers Mike Ross's secret about not having a law degree.

The revelation sets the stage for future challenges that might have happened within the firm. Moreover, the return of Daniel Hardman creates an intense atmosphere in the firm's dynamics.

3) "25th Hour" - Season 5, episode 16

A scene from S5, Epi 16 (Image via YouTube/ @Suits Official)

Serving as the season finale, 25th Hour focuses on the aftermath of Mike Ross's legal troubles. He takes a plea deal to protect the people close to him, leading to major changes within the firm.

The episode explores the consequences of his decision and the firm's efforts to get things back on track.

4) "No Way Out" - Season 3, Episode 16

A scene from S3, Ep 16 (Image via YouTube/ @Suits Official)

As the third season finale, No Way Out features a tense interrogation that threatens both Harvey and Mike’s futures. The episode explores the emotional strain caused by Mike’s deception and highlights his confusion about living with a lie.

Bringing key relationships and personal conflicts to the forefront, the season 3 finale put everyone in a tense situation, making it hard to get out.

5) "Sucker Punch" - Season 2, episode 7

A scene from S2, Ep 7 (Image via YouTube/ @Suits Official)

Sucker Punch deserves the place on the list because of its intense and engaging mock trial segment. It brings Harvey and Louis face to face, raising eyebrows with the questions asked during the trial. After a heated conversation, the firm faces internal conflicts during a mock trial, as it serves as a backdrop for exploring deeper interpersonal issues within the firm.

6) "Not Just a Pretty Face" - Season 4, episode 16

A scene from S4, Ep 16 (Image via YouTube/ @Suits Official)

This episode delves into Harvey Specter's past, revealing his connections to Charles Forstman. It also intertwines with present-day events, including Mike Ross's proposal to Rachel Zane. The episode concludes with a significant twist, creating multiple possibilities for future developments in the series.

7) "P.S.L." - Season 6, episode 10

A scene from S6, Ep 10 (Image via YouTube/ @Suits Official)

P.S.L. is an important episode in the history of Suits, considering it marks the exit of Gina Torres’ character, Jessica Pearson, who leaves for Chicago. Her departure creates a gap in the firm and raises questions about Harvey Specter’s ability to lead and manage the firm and the challenges that await.

Apart from the above-mentioned episodes, fans can also rewatch other chapters of the show. "High Noon" - season 2, episode 10; "Faith" -season 5, episode 10; and "Tick Tock" - season 5, episode 15, are some other episodes fans must rewatch to enjoy the best scenes from the show.

