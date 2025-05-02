7 Best Park Jeong-min dramas to watch if you like him in Newtopia

Fans have been enthralled by Park Jeong-min's nuanced performance in Newtopia. Undoubtedly, Park Jeong-min is renowned for his chameleon-like variety and profoundly human performances by K-drama lovers. With his realistic yet eerie performance in Newtopia, viewers started admiring his intensity in the breadth of his acting abilities.

However, Newtopia, which also starred BLACKPINK's Jisoo, is not only where the 38-year-old actor has showcased his skills. Making his K-drama debut in 2012 with Feast of the Gods, the actor has successfully made appearances in several dramas.

Hence, some Park Jeong-min dramas should not be missed by K-drama lovers. Below is the list of 7 must-watch Park Jeong-min Korean dramas to watch if you liked him in Newtopia.

Entourage, Golden Time, and other 5 Park Jeong-min K-dramas to watch after Newtopia

1) Entourage (2016)

The Korean remake of the American series, Entourage, the drama was one of the most viewed K-dramas in 2016. The plot of the show brings together four men through a series of events, leading them to become stars. Throughout the drama, fans witness their friendship evolve amidst their struggle.

Jeong-min played Cup Noodles, aka Lee Ho-jin. Being the rising star’s best buddy, Ho-jin is seen taking a road with his best friend into the world of showbiz. He becomes the star’s manager but isn't happy with how the agency treats him.

2) Hellbound (2021)

Hellbound K-drama (image via Netflix)

Featured at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2021, the critics appreciated the plot of this dark fantasy series. It depicted how the lives of people in a dystopian society become entangled with a sinister cult.

The Newtopia actor played Bae Young-Jae, a production director whose family comes to know a chilling revelation about their son, who is bound to hell. He gives a heartbreakingly realistic portrayal of a desperate guy attempting to protect his family from cult-like movements and public terror.

3) The 8 Show (2024)

The 8 Show (image via Netflix)

Another Netflix banger of 2024, The 8 Show, focused on a game similar to Squid Game, where the selected contestants have to cooperate and survive under mysterious conditions.

The K-drama takes a fascinating turn when, out of the eight participants, a few find out that those living on the high floors are enjoying greater comforts and privileges. The unfair advantage in the game drives them to become ruthless in their pursuit of power.

4) You're All Surrounded (2014)

A snap from You're All Surrounded K-drama (image via Netflix)

You’re All Surrounded is an epic action-romance K-drama released in 2014. The series opens on a sombre note, where a young kid witnesses his mother’s death and later becomes a detective. While on his journey to avenge his mother's death, he teams up with another detective to learn more about the law.

Park Jeong-min plays Ji Gook, a clingy and talkative detective whose wants to be in the Gangnam city.

5) Righteous Love or Valid Love (2014)

The popular 2014 K-drama, Righteous Love, weaves a beautiful tale of two school teachers separated by fate but reunited by a powerful bond.

The romantic comedy gets a twist when Jang Hee-tae (Uhm Jae-woong) and Kim Il-ri (Lee Si-young), after having been reunited, married, and living in their marital bliss, get tangled in a love triangle. Park Jeong-min played Jang Ki-tae, a fellow marine researcher in the drama.

6) Golden Time (2012)

A snap from Golden Time K-drama (image via YouTube/ MBC Drama)

The medical drama Golden Time explores the management of hospitals internally. The group of skilled doctors and medical staff strives to save their lives before it's too late.

His involvement in this series was one of his first ventures into K-dramas, although he did not have a major role. Despite being in a supportive role, Park Jeong-min's portrayal of Jang Young-woo enhanced the cast lineup of the show.

7) Momo Salon (2014)

Park Jeong-min played the role of Kim Chang Kyoon in the 2014 South Korean online drama Momo Salon. Park Jeong-min is an unemployed civil service exam applicant who often comes to Momo Salon, allegedly to pick up parcels, but his real goal is to see Hye Ni (Park Soo-young) since he has a crush on her.

This short-form romantic comedy was first aired on Naver TV Cast and has six episodes, each lasting roughly 8 to 9 minutes.

The actor also played cameo roles in popular series such as The Light Shop, Reply 1988, Shooting Stars, and Mr. Sunshine. Besides acting, he ventured into opening a bookstore, Book, Night Day, in 2019, as well as a publishing house, Muze, in 2020.

