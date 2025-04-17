Willa Fitzgerald has gradually risen to fame in Tinseltown with her engaging performances in film and television.

The actress has created her niche through her screen presence and acting. Willa Fitzgerald began her career with minor roles but eventually gained attention with her breakthrough performance as Emma Duval in the series Scream by MTV.

Since then, Fitzgerald has displayed versatility, easily transitioning between themes and genres, from dramas to thrillers. She is recognized for her ability to make subtle expressions with emotional depth and balanced delivery.

Her recent starring role in Netflix's medical drama Pulse has further cemented her status as one of the most compelling actresses of her generation.

In the drama, she plays the role of a resident doctor who deals with professional chaos and personal struggles while dealing with harassment by her colleague at the hospital.

Apart from Pulse, her performances in The Fall of the House of Usher, Reacher, and The Goldfinch have also become some favorites among her fans.

Freak Show, Dare Me, The Goldfinch, and 4 other performances by Willa Fitzgerald to watch if you like Netflix's Pulse

1) The Goldfinch

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@Warner Bros)

In this adaptation of Donna Tartt's novel of the same name, Willa Fitzgerald plays Kitsey Barbour, a girl who shares a deep connection with the main character, Theo Decker, after they both manage to survive a bombing at a Museum.

Although her screen time is not much, Willa makes every second count, depicting Pippa's trauma-inflicted life.

Her scenes with the actor Ansel Elgort reveal the complex connection between the two damaged people who are unable to connect deeply, regardless of the shared trauma.

The actress effortlessly conveys Kitsey's artistic side and emotional scars with subtle expressions and awkward smiles that reflect the character's inner life.

This performance shows viewers her ability to create an impressive impact even as a supporting cast member within an ensemble cast.

It is available on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV.

2) Reacher

A still frame from the trailer of the movie(Image via Youtube/@Prime Video)

Fitzgerald plays the role of Officer Roscoe Conklin in this adaptation of Lee Child's best-selling Jack Reacher books. Fitzgerald brings intelligence and sheer determination to the character.

As a small-town cop caught up in a huge conspiracy, Willa Fitzgerald brings intelligence and quiet determination to Roscoe.

What makes her acting stand out is how she effortlessly creates balance in Roscoe's composure in the workplace, with glimpses of her personal life and developing feelings towards the main protagonist.

In her limited screen time, the actress shows how a standard role among an ensemble cast can show equal development as the main character and engage the viewers.

It is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Fall of the House of Usher

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@ Netflix)

In this gothic horror, Willa Fitzgerald plays the role of the troubled niece of Roderick Usher. She plays a character who is stuck in a web of family secrets and supernatural occurrences.

Willa Fitzgerald brings a haunting effect to her character that perfectly complements the atmospheric, eerie situation. Her acting balances vulnerable moments with a deep-down underlying strength as Lenore tries to run from the cursed situation of the Usher household.

Her ability to convey the dark side of the storyline makes her scenes memorable, especially her encounter with other family members, where layers of fear, resentment, and restrained affection are also present.

The role displays her quality for intense acting, similar to elements found in Pulse, but with a genre twist that demonstrates her versatility.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to stream.

4) Beach House

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ Movie Central)

Willa Fitzgerald has set her mark in some genres, such as psychological thrillers, including Beach House. She plays the role of Emma, a young woman whose encounter with an old friend at the beach house takes a difficult turn.

As the chaotic, intense weekend approaches, Will Fitzgerald portrays Emma's unease and impending psychological revelations with intimidating precision. The movie depends on dark atmospheric settings and impending doom, with Willa Fitzgerald's escalating paranoid performance leading much of the tension.

Moreover, her chemistry with Lian Liberato in the film creates a compelling friendship dynamic that makes the breakdown of trust all the more uncomfortable to watch.

Fans of Willa Fitzgerald who liked Pulse will appreciate her similar ability to display through various intense moments and psychological stress.

This movie is available on various streaming channels like Shudder and AMC+

5) Little Women

A still frame from the series (Image via Youtube/@Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Willa Fitzgerald demonstrates her period drama talent with this BBC adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's popular novel.

As the eldest sister in the household, she represents Meg's sense of duty, aspirations, and internal conflict with genuineness and honor.

Willa Fitzgerald's portrayal encapsulates Meg's struggle between societal expectations and internal desires, particularly in scenes displaying a bond with her husband, John Brooke, despite their financial struggles.

Despite the other actresses' impeccable performances in the movie, Will Fitzgerald stands out to viewers with her subtle nuances.

This period drama is available Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

6) Dare Me

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@ Rotten Tomatoes TV)

The story's premise follows new cheer coach Colette French (Willa Fitzgerald) as she joins Sutton Grove High School. She disrupts the power balance between best friends and cheerleaders Beth and Addy.

As Coach Pulls Addy into her personal life, relationships become increasingly complex. Then, a suspicious death occurs, raising questions about anyone and everyone involved and the dangerous dynamics at play within the cheer team.

Willa Fitzgerald's portrayal of Coach French is intriguing but troubled. She maintains the illusion of control while her personal life is in shambles.

Her acting in the movie reveals layers of vulnerability, manipulation, and moral dilemma throughout the series, and it is available on Netflix.

7) Freak Show

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/@ IFC Films)

Billy Boom (portrayed by Alex Lawther), an extravagant teenager, moves to a conservative southern high school where his lavish lifestyle and sexuality make him an immediate target among the school students.

Despite constant bullying, Billy decides to run for homecoming queen, challenging the school's methodical and disciplined approach.

Willa Fitzgerald plays the role of Tiffany, a famous student who initially seems mean but eventually develops a more complicated relationship with Billy as the storyline progresses.

Willa Fitzgerald brings exciting depth to what could have been a normal stereotypical character, displaying Tiffany's evolution from validating social norms to someone questioning the system of the school.

It is available on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.

These were some performances by Willa Fitzgerald for fans who liked her performance in Pulse. Let us know in the comments section which one was your favourite.

