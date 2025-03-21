7 Justin Theroux shows and movies to watch

Justin Theroux is an American actor and filmmaker born in 1971 in Washington D.C. Belonging to a family of authors, lawyers, travel writers, and poets, Theroux went along with the ambition of acting through a graduate degree in drama. He has worked on films such as American Psycho, Charlie's Angels, and Mulholland Drive.

His acting debut was in 1996 in Mary Arron's I Shot Andy Warhol where he played the role of a character that aligns with the film's gritty characterization. He has displayed his acting prowess by performing in various genres including comedy, horror, action crime, and romantic comedies among others. His latest performance is in Running Point, where he plays the role of the protagonist's older brother.

The following list is of some of the best Justin Theroux movies and shows to watch after binging Running Point.

Disclaimer: This list is purely based on the author's opinion.

The Leftovers, Maniac and five more performances by Justin Theroux that are a must-watch

1) The Leftovers (2014) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Leftovers, starring Justin Theroux. (Image via HBO)

Created by Damon Lindelof, and inspired by the novel by Tom Perrotta, The Leftovers is a supernatural mystery drama. It stars Justin Theroux as the lead, alongside Amy Brenneman and Christopher Eccleston. The story begins three years after a 'Sudden Departure' of 140 million people, around 2% of the population.

The series explores the lives of those left behind and they deal with their loss either by working their job or joining a cult like the Guilty Remnants. Theroux plays Kevin Garvey Jr., chief of police, while his wife joins the cult. Released in 2014 and concluded in 2017, the show has three seasons in total and is a must-watch for fans.

2) Mulholland Drive (2001) - Paramount+, Prime Video, Hulu

Justin Theroux in a still from Mulholland Drive. (Image via Les Films Alain Sarde)

Mulholland Drive is a surrealist mystery film directed by David Lynch. The cast includes Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, and Justin Theroux among others. The movie is written and directed by David Lynch. The story begins with a lady being driven around by her chauffeur, and about to be shot by him, but she escapes. This incident sparks a series of events, including her forgetting her identity.

The entire movie functions on absurdist, symbolic, and surrealist tropes including attempts to murder, hallucinations, and more. Theroux plays the role of a movie director threatened with casting an unsuitable actress in his movie. Fans of Justin Theroux and David Lynch will find this movie memorable for its narrative style.

3) Maniac (2018) - Netflix, Apple TV

A poster for Maniac, starring Justin Theroux. (Image via Netflix)

Maniac is a psychological comedy-drama directed and written by Cary Fukunaga and released exclusively on Netflix in September 2018. The series is loosely inspired by a Norwegian TV series written by Espen PA Lervaag. It stars Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, and Justin Theroux in major roles. The story revolves around a psychologically intense clinical trial that two strangers are a part of.

Theroux plays the part of Dr. Mantleray, who is a replacement doctor after the previous one dies during the execution of the psychological experiments. Fans will love this 10-episode series where he displays his expertise in playing serious roles.

4) The Mosquito Coast (2021) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Mosquito Coast. (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Mosquito Coast is an American crime thriller based on the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux. The novel was made into a movie in 1986 starring Harrison Ford. This Apple TV+ series was launched in April 2021 and was renewed for another season. Starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, and Logan Polish among others, the story revolves around Allie Fox, an inventor played by Theroux.

Allie's disillusionment over the US government's practices with commercialization and corruption lands him and his family in Latin America. However, when the government finds out their whereabouts, they journey perilously through Mexico. Fans of Justin Theroux will find this movie memorable as he takes the viewers on a comprehensive adventure.

5) Lady and the Tramp (2019) - Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV

A poster for Lady and the Tramp. (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

Lady and the Tramp is a 2019 animated musical romantic drama. The movie was directed by Charlie Bean and written by Andrew Bujalski and is based on the original 1955 movie by Erdman Penner. Similar to the original story, the movie revolves around Tramp, a Schnauzer-mix, voiced by Justin Theroux, and Tramp, a cocker-spaniel, voiced by Tessa Thomson.

Tramp wanders the streets looking for scraps of food and causing trouble to the local dogcatcher, while Lady is taken care of in a home. Lady's owners are on the verge of having a baby, so Tramp warns her that she might face the same fate as him. This movie showcases Theroux's vocal ability, giving fans more reasons to continue watching him.

6) The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A still from The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Justing Theroux. (Image via Lionsgate)

The Spy Who Dumped Me is an action comedy written and directed by Susanna Fogel. Released in August 2018, the movie stars Mila Kunis, Justin Theroux, and Kate McKinnon. The movie begins with Audrey's birthday, and she is upset because she has been dumped by her boyfriend, Drew. Morgan, played by McKinnon, is her best friend and roommate, trying to cheer her up.

The plot twists when she finds out her boyfriend shows up with a crew of assassins, pulling Audrey and Morgan into a whirlwind of dangers. Fans of Theroux will love this movie for his role as a CIA operative and the action.

7) Your Highness (2011) - Prime Video, Apple TV

Justin Theroux in a still from Your Highness. (Image via Universal Pictures)

Your Highness is a fantasy comedy written by Danny McBride and directed by David Gordon Green. Released in April 2011, the movie stars James Franco, Natalie Portman, and Danny McBride. Although the movie was received on the critical end, this movie portrays a uniquely comedic side of Theroux, as Leezar.

The movie is a classic stoner comedy, revolving around Prince Thadeus and Fabious. While Thadeus is content with being laid back, Fabious embarks on various adventures. Thadeus is then presented with an opportunity to let go of his slacker attitude to help his brother rescue his fiancee. Fans of Justin Theroux will enjoy this side of his acting spectrum.

Apart from these titles by Justin Theroux, some other notable mentions of his performances are in American Psycho, On the Basis of Sex, Zoolander, and The District.

