7 shows to watch if you like A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read

A five-part docuseries, A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read, is a true-crime series about the trial of Karen Read, who was accused of murdering her partner, John O’Keefe, who was a local police officer, and was found dead on a fellow officer’s front lawn. However, John’s girlfriend and former college lecturer, Karen, maintains her innocence and claims that she was framed for his murder.

The show chronicles the relationship between Karen and John and what John was doing in the days leading up to his murder. The series is intense and full of twists and turns as Karen presents her side of the story and strongly fights for her case in the court of law.

Viewers who liked A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read can check the list below for some similar docuseries on true crime and murder.

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, American Murder: Laci Peterson, and other shows like A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read

1) The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Lifetime)

Still from the show (Image via Lifetime)

A true-crime docuseries, this six-hour special feature provides unprecedented access to Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The series follows Blanchard’s trial, who was accused of murdering her mother. It reveals how Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy and suffered traumatizing abuse at her home.

The docuseries is the only show to have tell-all access to her before she gets released. Like A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read, the show is a docuseries about true crime and murder. Both shows are suspenseful and chronicle the events before the crime while also providing the accused’s side of the story.

2) Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke (Hulu)

Still from the show (Image via Hulu)

A three-part docuseries, this true-crime series focuses on the famous YouTuber Ruby Franke, who amassed millions of followers on her channel after presenting a perfect image of a Mormon family. However, her parenting began to raise concerns until Franke and her podcasting partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested on charges of child abuse.

The show is a terrifying look into the reality of things and how they are hidden behind the facade of fame and happiness. The show presents interviews with Franke’s husband, Kevin, and her two children, Shari and Chad, who share their story for the first time. Like A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read, the show is a gripping true-crime series about crime and is suspenseful.

3) American Murder: Gabby Petito (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

A three-part docuseries, this true-crime show revolves around the disappearance and eventual murder of vlogger Gabby Petito. The show focuses on the life of Petito and how she began a relationship with Brian Laundrie and wanted to capture her “van life” through YouTube. However, the show chronicles the internal problems that the couple was going through while maintaining a perfect facade.

The series raises an alarm about domestic violence and toxic relationships as it shows how Brian used to mistreat Gabby and was eventually convicted after her body was found a few months later. Like A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read, the show includes a detailed analysis of the event and interviews with family members and friends.

4) Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Hulu)

Still from the show (Image via Hulu)

Directed by Michael Beach Nichols, this three-part true crime docuseries explores the kidnapping of Sherri Papini in 2016, who disappeared during her morning run. However, she is soon found after three weeks and recounts an unimaginable tale involving Hispanic women. Her story leaves more questions than answers.

However, the docuseries showcases how the confused investigators finally solved the puzzle of Papini’s disappearance as they found out that she faked her own kidnapping. The series examines the case and features interviews with Papini’s ex-husband Keith, who breaks his silence for the first time. Like A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read, the show is a true-crime docuseries and has all the aspects that viewers love, including detailed interviews and a chronicling of the events that led to the incident.

5) The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror (Hulu)

Still from the show (Image via Hulu)

A three-part docuseries, this true crime show focuses on the cross-country rampage that Chris Wilder undertook in 1984 and how he targeted aspiring models and killed eight out of his 12 targets. The show is unique as it focuses on the narrative through the first-hand account of Tina Risico.

Tina Risico was one of the girls abducted by Chris Wilder. In this docuseries, she breaks her silence for the first time and recounts how she was taken by him at the age of 16 from a mall and had to live in sheer terror for nine days. Like A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read, the show is about murder, is gripping and raw, and has many twists and turns.

6) American Murder: Laci Peterson (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

A three-part docuseries, this true-crime show revolves around the disappearance and death of Laci Peterson. The show details how the pregnant lady went missing a day before Christmas in 2002 and how her disappearance became sensational news with thousands of supporters.

However, the body of Peterson and her unborn child was tragically found a few months later, and the series focuses on how her husband, Scott Peterson, got convicted of her murder. Like A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read, the show is about murder and provides an in-depth look at the life of the victim before the incident and has interviews with their loved ones.

7) #CyberSleuths: The Idaho Murders (Paramount Plus)

Still from the show (Image via Paramount Plus)

A true crime docuseries, this three-part docuseries revolves around the case of how four students from the University of Idaho were found stabbed to death in their off-campus residence in 2022. The series is interesting as it looks at a group of amateur TikTok sleuths, who were determined to piece the clues together and get justice for the students.

The show is suspenseful and gripping, like A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read. The series showcases how the amateur detectives examine leads and pursue evidence. They check for digital clues, visit the crime scene, check police statements, and ask for help online by sharing their theories. Both shows revolve around murder.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show like A Body In The Snow: The Trial Of Karen Read.

