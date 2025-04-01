7 shows to watch if you liked Harlan Coben's Caught

Harlan Coben's stories are intriguing options for viewers seeking mysteries that keep them guessing until the very end. His stories serve shocking twists, hidden secrets, looming fear, and characters that come to light in startling ways.

Harlan Coben is a New Jersey author who has written more than 20 thrillers that have been adapted for television. While his novels are generally set in New Jersey, many TV adaptations take place in different geographical locations.

One of Harlan Coben's many series is Caught. The story's premise features Ema Garay (played by Soledad Villamil), an investigative journalist who solves cases and apprehends criminals evading the justice system.

However, her story becomes personal as she forms a bond with Leo Mercer (played by Alberto Ammann), a social worker who helps her investigate the case of a missing 16-year-old girl. The case unravels into a web of interconnected revelations and suspects that could threaten her life.

Many other shows based on Harlan Coben's works delve into similar themes of mystery, suspense, and buried psychological truths. Just One Look, Missing You, Fool Me Once, and other Harlan Coben series are binge-worthy for viewers.

1) The Stranger (2020)

A still from The Stranger (Image via Netflix)

The Stranger centers on a mysterious young woman wearing a baseball cap who approaches several people in the city, revealing lies and secrets that lead to significant relationship turmoil. At the start, she encounters Adam Price (played by Richard Armitage) at his son's soccer game and suggests he check his children's DNA.

As the stranger continues to engage with others, more information surfaces, intertwining all the individual events and uncovering something much larger at play in the town.

Similar to Caught, this series by Harlan Coben explores the theme of impending fear. Throughout the series, viewers keep guessing what is happening and what the forthcoming revelations will entail.

2) Missing You (2025)

Expand Tweet

Missing You has everything needed for an irresistible watch. The story follows detective Kat Donovan (played by Rosalind Eleazar), who is stunned when she sees her fiancé Josh's profile on a dating app, particularly since Josh has been missing for 11 years.

Kat is determined to uncover the truth and starts an investigation. As she digs deeper, she realizes that there are imposters everywhere who cannot be trusted.

This Harlan Coben series includes all the engaging tropes, like missing-person mysteries, twist-filled investigations, long-lost love, and unreliable allies. Therefore, viewers will love the show.

3) Stay Close (2021)

Poster of the series (Image via Netflix)

In this story, based on a novel by Harlan Coben, three individual lives intersect when a long-buried mystery resurfaces. Ray Levine (portrayed by Richard Armitage), once a talented photographer, struggles until his camera captures a shadowy figure in the woods.

Meanwhile, Detective Michael Broome is haunted by an unsolved missing persons case from 17 years ago. When another case emerges, a similar situation unfolds. The detective is determined to reveal the truth. At the same time, Megan Pierce (Cush Jumbo), a devoted mother of three on the brink of marriage, feels her carefully constructed life threatened by secrets from her past.

As their paths entwine, it becomes evident that none of them is who they appear to be, and the case Broome couldn't solve all those years ago holds dangerous answers. Lies unravel, old wounds reopen, and the past refuses to stay buried in this suspenseful eight-part British thriller, where trust is scarce and every revelation leads to another shocking twist.

4) The Innocent (2021)

Expand Tweet

Harlan Coben's books have been translated into several languages and adapted into numerous international series and films. One such series is The Innocent, a Spanish suspense thriller. The story's premise follows Mateo Vidal (played by Mario Casas), a law student who gets drawn into a fight at a nightclub. This altercation leads to the death of a man.

Mateo served four years in prison and, upon his release, completed his degree. He then married and hoped to live a peaceful life, but this was not in the cards for him. Mateo encounters new challenges as his past comes back to haunt him and unexpectedly disrupts his life.

5) Gone for Good (2021)

Gone for Good (Image via Netflix)

This Netflix series is the French adaptation of Harlan Coben's book, Disparu à jamais. The story follows Guillaume Lucchesi, who witnesses the murder of his girlfriend and his older brother. Ten years later, on the eve of his mother’s funeral, Guillaume proposes to his now-girlfriend Judith. She accepts the proposal but then disappears the next day.

As Guillaume seeks answers, he uncovers secrets and confronts a past tragedy that seems to have cursed his new beginning in life. The series is an enthralling thriller with multiple layers of mystery and unexpected plot twists. Guillaume discovers harsh truths about his loved ones and past events.

6) Hold Tight (2022)

A still from the series Hold Tight (Image via Netflix)

Harlan Coben frequently delves into familiar relationships and family dynamics in his writing to enhance readers' and viewers' emotional understanding and investment.

Hold Tight is yet another thriller series adapted from Harlan Coben's novel. It's not a sequel to The Woods, but it is set in the same timeline. Hold Tight centers on a seemingly ordinary family in Warsaw that experiences a tragedy overnight when their teenage boy goes missing after a friend's apparent suicide long ago.

The boy's mother embarks on a mission to find him and uncovers secrets and mysteries beyond comprehension. The parallels between Hold Tight and The Woods keep viewers eagerly anticipating each episode.

7) Safe (2018)

Safe (Image via Netflix)

This eight-part limited series explores mystery themes in innovative ways with varied dynamics. The story centers on Tom Delaney, a pediatric surgeon, father of two, and widower. After his wife's death a year earlier, he raises his two daughters on his own.

When his daughter, Jenny, and her boyfriend go missing, Tom takes matters into his own hands. While searching for his daughter, Tom uncovers dark secrets about the people living in their quiet neighborhood. Things become complicated as the case unravels, revealing more hidden suspects in his daughter's disappearance.

Harlan Coben is known for his work in literature and television adaptations across various series. His stories predominantly feature suburban settings where dark mysteries lurk, ordinary people find themselves in dangerous situations, and unexpected twists unfold.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Caught by Harlan Coben can add these shows to their watchlist and embark on a thrilling spree.

