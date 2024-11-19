7 shows to watch while waiting for Dune: Prophecy finale episode

Dune: Prophecy released its first episode on November 17, 2024, kicking off a six-episode prequel series to the Dune film. The official trailer on HBO Max has already generated excitement, with the series set in a parallel universe where the story centers on the Bene Gesserit—a secretive and influential sisterhood with powerful social, religious, and political outfit.

With the second episode, Two Wolves, set to air on November 24, 2024, Dune: Prophecy looks like a promising addition to the Dune universe with its power dynamics at play. As Valya Harkonnen (played by Emily Watson) seeks revenge, the upcoming episodes offer plenty of excitement ahead.

With the finale of Prophecy almost a month away and the episodes following a weekly release pattern, viewers might enjoy the shows from this list while waiting for the show to conclude.

Silo, The Expanse, and 5 other sci-fi, fantasy films similar to Dune: Prophecy

1) Silo (2023)

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

Silo is a gripping science fiction series set in a vast underground community, confined to a massive "silo" with 144 levels. This isolated world is full of secrets, and engineer Juliette, played by Rebecca Ferguson, embarks on a quest to uncover them as the story unfolds. No one knows why the silo was built, and anyone who seeks the truth is met with dire consequences.

Like Dune: Prophecy, Silo centers on a secretive, powerfully influential group (the silo's governing council), shrouded in mystery with the themes of control and hidden truths.

Where to watch: Two seasons of Silo are available for streaming on Apple TV+.

2) The Mandalorian (2019)

Din Grogu (referred to as Baby Yoda) (Image via Instagram/@themandalorian)

The Mandalorian is an American space Western and the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983).

The series follows the journey of Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter through the galaxy. His mission starts when he is assigned to retrieve the mysterious child Grogu (fondly known as Baby Yoda), but things take an unexpected turn when he becomes the child's protector.

This show shares Dune: Prophecy's theme of complex politics, honor, and a central figure (Din Djarin) in a galaxy full of factions and power struggles, much like the Bene Gesserit in Dune: Prophecy.

Where to watch: The Mandalorian can be streamed on Disney+.

3) Supacell (2024)

Supacell (Image via Netflix)

Supacell on Netflix follows five black people who suddenly develop superpowers, turning their everyday lives upside down. Each of them has a family history of sickle cell disease, and now they are being pursued by a secret group that wants to control them.

The show explores important issues like crime, racial profiling, poverty, and the struggles of living with sickle cell disease. The creators of the show have shared on social media that they hope to raise awareness about sickle cell disease and challenge the stigma surrounding it.

In the same way as Dune: Prophecy, Supacell focuses on individuals with extraordinary powers, as both feature characters who encounter societal conflict while dealing with forces that want to control and exploit their abilities.

Where to watch: Episodes of Supacell are available on Netflix.

4) Raised by Wolves (2020)

Raised by Wolves (Image via Instagram/@raisedwolvesmax)

Raised by Wolves is based on the story of two androids, Father and Mother, assigned to raise human children on Kepler-22b after Earth is destroyed by a war. They bring human embryos with them to start a new peaceful civilization, but the planet’s harsh conditions pose constant challenges.

As the human colony grows, religious conflicts begin to threaten its survival. The androids soon discover that controlling human beliefs is a complex and dangerous task. Both shows explore the intersection of religion, belief systems, and the manipulation of power.

Where to watch: Raised by Wolves is available for streaming on Prime Video.

5) The Expanse (2015)

The Expanse Season 6 (Image via Prime Video)

In a future where humanity has colonized the Solar System, a diverse group of characters—a United Nations Security Council member, a cynical detective, and a ship's officer with his crew—become entangled in a conspiracy that threatens the fragile peace of the system.

At the same time, they grapple with a personal crisis triggered by the discovery of alien technology. The Expanse is known for its scientific realism, featuring accurate portrayals of things like stealth technology, decompression, and the vacuum of space that capture the audience's attention.

The Expanse and Dune: Prophecy both feature strikingly similar patterns of political intrigue, interplanetary conflict, and a group of characters that can alter the balance of power.

Where to watch: This sci-fi thriller containing six seasons is available on Prime Video.

6) Game of Thrones (2011)

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones (Image via YouTube/@GameofThrones)

A fantasy series filled with battles, magic, and sorcery, Game of Thrones is set in a fictional world where characters vie for the ultimate prize—the Iron Throne—through a series of intense battles.

The show follows three main storylines: the first focuses on a struggle for control of the Iron Throne, with noble families fighting for power and independence. The second follows the exiled heir trying to reclaim the throne. The third deals with the looming threat of winter and the legendary creatures and fierce people.

Much like Dune: Prophecy, Game of Thrones revolves around powerful families and factions fighting for control, with betrayals and the influence of mystical forces.

Where to watch: Game of Thrones can be streamed on Max.

7) Andor (2022)

Cassian Andor, Andor (Image via Instagram/@andorofficial)

Andor, also known as Star Wars: Andor or Andor: A Star Wars Story in its second season, is an American sci-fi TV series set in the Star Wars universe. It serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One, which is itself a prequel to the original Star Wars film (1977).

The series follows Cassian Andor, a thief turned rebel spy, during the five years leading up to the events of the two films. It explores how he becomes motivated to fight against the Galactic Empire and shows the formation of the Rebel Alliance.

Andor shares with Dune: Prophecy a focus on political landscapes and the manipulation of power behind the scenes. Both series have individuals caught in larger ideological conflicts, all while grappling with the moral cost of their actions.

Where to watch: 12 episodes of Andor season 1 are available on Disney+.

As Dune: Prophecy takes us on an exciting journey into a parallel universe, there is no shortage of incredible shows to explore in the meantime. While waiting for the next episode of Dune: Prophecy, these 7 shows will keep viewers entertained and ready for what's to come.

