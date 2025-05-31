7 unanswered questions after The Last of Us season 2

The premiere of The Last of Us season 2 on April 13, 2025, was met with much excitement as fans hadn't seen their favorite characters on screen since March of 2023. Even though the narrative of The Last of Us season 2 did align with the first half of 2020's The Last of Us Part II for the most part, the creators of the show were still able to infuse some unexpected surprises that gamers didn't see coming.

It is safe to say that a lot happened in The Last of Us season 2 that kept fans on the edge of their seats, especially the brutal death of Pedro Pascal's Joel at the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) which triggered Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) resolve to seek revenge. While the cliffhanger finale, released on May 25, 2025, didn't disappoint in terms of tense moments, it did leave many loose ends.

Given that a third season is currently in development, fans will be hoping that the next lot of episodes will sort out the lingering questions on this list that they still haven't gotten answers to.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and has spoilers.

7 puzzling things that The Last of Us season 2 didn't clarify for fans of the show

1) Why is Isaac so fond of Abby?

Isaac is one of the main villains in The Last of Us season two (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Voiced by Jeffrey Wright, Isaac Dixon is the leader of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), also called Wolves. As far as intimidating villains go, Isaac is certainly high up on the ladder because of his ruthless and commanding nature.

In The Last of Us season 2, it also becomes apparent that he cleverly manipulates his soldiers to get them to do his bidding, including Abby. In fact, it is Isaac who exploits Abby's desire to avenge her father's death and convinces her to kill Joel. While Isaac has many soldiers under him who are ready to follow his every command, he displays a particular fondness for Abby.

While the character has proven her ability to get things done, the plot of The Last of Us season 2 didn't quite elaborate on why Isaac sees her as a potential successor. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if season three sheds more light on the same.

2) What was the reason for Abby's absence?

Abby and her group leave the WLF in The Last of Us season 2 (Image via Official Facebook Page)

In The Last of Us season 2, the WLF gets all geared up to attack the Seraphites but much to Isaac's dismay, Abby is nowhere to be found. As established earlier on, Isaac thinks very highly of Abby and therefore, it is expected, that the leader of the WLF would expect her to fight alongside him in this important war.

The fact that it wasn't just Abby who was missing but her entire group, signalled that they had most likely deserted the WLF. But The Last of Us season 2 didn't explicitly disclose what motivated her to dissociate herself from the aspirations of the WLF.

Abby's motive behind killing Joel was apparent from the get-go but viewers have little idea about what she thinks of the ongoing war in Seattle and the side she supports, if any. As Abby's story was still in the developmental stage in The Last of Us season 2, viewers are hoping that the next season will carry more answers about her frame of mind.

3) Which side came out victorious?

When Ellie and Dina arrive in Seattle, it is a complete war zone (Image via Official Facebook Page)

The WLF and the Seraphites aka Scars engage in an all-out war in The Last of Us season 2. Viewers who had been closely following the narrative knew it was only a matter of time before the two factions violently collided, given their vastly differing outlooks.

The difference in their ideologies also dictates their preferred style of combat. WLF is structured and organized, both of which are lacking among the Scars. However, it would be foolish to completely dismiss the Scars as a formidable threat as their determination to escape the WLF's tyranny fuels their drive to do whatever it takes to win.

In the finale of The Last of Us season 2, viewers learned that the WLF launched an attack on the Seraphites' island but the aftermath of the same is not revealed. Fans will have to wait till the next season to find out which side claimed victory.

4) Have we seen the last of Joel?

Joel's death was one of the most heartbreaking moments of The Last of Us season 2 (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Fans cannot deny that it would be difficult to imagine anyone but Pedro Pascal play Joel. By no means is Joel an easy character to play, but Pascal managed to bring a level of depth and vulnerability that endeared him to the audience. Even gamers who have spent many hours playing the video game commented on the likeness between the original character and the live-action version.

When Joel died in the second episode of The Last of Us season 2, viewers who never played the game were understandably in shock, but even the ones who knew of his fate couldn't help but feel equally gutted about losing one of the best characters on the show.

The character did appear once again, later on in The Last of Us season 2, in the form of a flashback. This made fans hopeful that Joel might still be a part of season three but only time will tell if that is in fact true.

5) Is Dina going to be okay?

Dina's pregnancy came to light in The Last of Us season 2 (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Portrayed by Isabela Merced, Dina is one of the most memorable characters in The Last of Us season 2. Fierce and loyal, it is interesting to see how her relationship with Ellie matures over time. Even though there are times when they don't see eye-to-eye, it is plain to see that both of them care deeply about each other.

In episode five of The Last of Us season 2, she is shot in the leg with an arrow. Not only that, viewers are also aware that she is pregnant. And so, having her mobility compromised certainly isn't advantageous, especially when she finds herself inside the theatre when Abby arrives to attack Tommy and Jesse.

Even if Dina manages to get out of the theatre alive, fans are unsure whether her added vulnerabilities will make her a walking target come season three.

6) Did Abby shoot Ellie?

It is unclear if Abby shot Ellie in The Last of Us season 2 finale (Image via Official Facebook Page)

As far as agonizing cliffhangers go, The Last of Us season 2 finale certainly gave fans quite a lot to talk about. Abby arrived at the theatre and caused a commotion. She first killed Jesse and then held Tommy at gunpoint to bully Ellie out of her hiding place. After she pointed the gun at Ellie, the screen went dark and the sound of a gunshot could be heard soon after.

While it does seem like Abby shot Ellie off-screen, fans of the show remain skeptical as it is highly unlikely for the writers to take such a straightforward approach. As there are several important characters in the scene, viewers around the world are coming up with different theories about the recipient of the last bullet, with some even insinuating that Dina was the one who took the hit.

7) Will season three bring the feud to an end?

Fans will have to wait and see how Ellie resolves her conflict with Abby (Image via Official Facebook Page)

The conflict between Abby and Ellie encompassed a big portion of the narrative of The Last of Us season 2. Fuelled by the need to avenge Joel's death, Ellie clashed with Abby's group on several occasions. Even though they are on opposite sides, it cannot be denied that both of them have something in common - losing someone important to the cycle of violence and destruction.

Even in the game, it is evident that both characters understand each other's pain and trauma to a certain extent which invokes a sense of empathy. It is unclear whether the creators of the show will stick to the conflict resolution exactly as shown in the game but fans are hoping that season three will contain some sort of conclusion to the ongoing feud between the two.

As entertaining as The Last of Us season 2 was, there were many unanswered questions that the finale didn't address and fans are hoping that season three will tie up the loose ends in a satisfying manner.

