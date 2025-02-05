8 best Outlander episodes to rewatch after finishing Season 7

Outlander is a historical drama television series inspired by the eponymous book series by Diana Gabaldon. Released in 2014, it stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in leading roles as Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser respectively.

The second part of season 7 was released on November 22, 2024, with its final episode airing on January 2025. Filmed in Scotland, Prague, England, and South Africa, Outlander is the story of a military nurse who transports back to 1743.

Below is a list of some of the best Outlander episodes, which fans can rewatch after completing season 7.

Disclaimer: The following list is based purely on the author's opinions.

The Devil's Mark, Freedom and Whiskey, and six more memorable episodes from Outlander.

1) The Devil's Mark - Season 1 episode 11

Claire from Outlander (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Mike Barker, this episode was released on April 18, 2015. The highlight of the episode is Claire and Geilis Duncan being put on a trial after Claire travels in time. The accusers claim that the duo are responsible for spreading illness in the village. The episode is suspenseful, with confessions taking place in an 18th century courtroom.

This episode in Outlander focuses on building Claire and Jaime's characters, as they find out that they are both time travelers by revealing to each other the Devil's Mark.

2) To Ransom a Man's Soul - Season 1 episode 16

A still from To Ransom a Man's Soul (Image via Netflix)

This episode was directed by Anna Foerster, where the role of Jamie Fraser was played by Sam Heughan. The actor from The Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama portrays Jamie's guilt and suicidal intent. This episode was the season finale, and ended on a dark note.

This Outlander episode highlighted Claire's healing powers, and devotion to Jamie.

3) Dragonfly in Amber - Season 2 episode 13

From the 90-minute finale, Dragonfly in Amber (Image via Netflix)

Dragonfly in Amber was directed by Philip John and is one of the best episodes in Outlander because of the time-altered storytelling with Claire, Jamie and Brianna. This is the finale, which ends with the Battle of Cullodan. Laced with twists throughout, the episode puts a spotlight on the older Brianna as she finally understands her history.

Meanwhile Claire finds out some revelations that end up giving her hope for her future with Jaime.

4) All Debts Paid - Season 3 episode 3

Lord John Grey in the All Debts Paid (Image via Netflix)

An emotionally charged addition to the best episodes list, All Debts Paid is about Jamie struggling for stability. In the 1780s, he is in prison with a warden with whom he develops a punishing and complicated relationship. His integrity and righteousness eventually leads him to a better place. Meanwhile, in the 1950s, Frank and Claire are constantly at odds and at the verge of separation.

5) The Battle Joined - Season 3 episode 1

Jaime leading his troops in the Battle Cullodan (Image via Netflix)

This is one of the most power-packed episodes in Outlander which highlights the aftermath of the Battle of Cullodan. In 1746, Jamie battles Black Jack Randall, while in the 1940s, Claire deals with her pregnancy and her husband Frank. Her struggles are highlighted through their failing marriage, and the misogynistic environment she is in.

The Battle Joined is the season opener with callbacks to some critical moments in the battle, including when Jamie is seriously wounded and trapped. Bear McReary's musical score contributes to this episode's quality.

6) The Reckoning - Season 1 episode 9

Jaime in The Reckoning (Image via Netflix)

This episode is directed by Richard Clark and is one of the breakthrough episodes for the story as Jamie attempts to rescue Claire from Black Jack Randall. While she is imprisoned in Fort William, Jamie and his aides break in. While he is successful in rescuing Claire, he punishes her because of the risk she took.

This Outlander episode sets the stage for Jamie and Claire's relationship, revealing their true dynamics through their conflicts and growth.

7) Freedom & Whiskey - Season 3 episode 5

Brianna in a still from Freedom & Whiskey (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Brendan Maher, and set in 1968, the episode focuses on Claire and Brianna's relationship, and how she has to grapple with some issues. This episode blends emotional depth with its storytelling. Claire reads a letter written 20 years ago by Jaime, and breaks down.

In this Outlander episode, Claire actively tries to reach into the past to get to Jaime, and is successful in the end.

8) Faith - Season 2 episode 7

Claire in Faith. (Image via Netflix)

Faith is directed by Metin Hüseyin and features a haunting performance from Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire. In the episode, she is taken to a hospital in Paris, as she goes into labour. It turns out, however, that their daughter, Faith, is stillborn. The grief is portrayed through Claire's conversation with her lost child in one of the scenes in this episode.

This Outlander episode portrays how bereaved Claire and Jamie carry their grief differently.

Apart from these episodes, some honorable mentions are The Wedding and A. Malcolm.

