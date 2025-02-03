8 best Troian Bellisario performances to watch if you liked her in On Call

Troian Bellisario stars as the lead actress in On Call, a police procedural series released on Amazon Prime Video in January 2025. The show also stars Brandon Larracuente as Alex Diaz and follows Traci, played by Troian, a veteran training officer. The series has received a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Originally set to release earlier, the series was postponed during the 2023 Writer's Guild of America Strike. With its full season released on January 9, 2025, fans of Troian Bellisario can enjoy her performance in On Call. She is also known for her roles in Pretty Little Liars and Lauren.

After binge-watching On Call, viewers interested in exploring more of Troian's works can check out the titles listed below.

Disclaimer: This list is based purely on the author's opinions.

Clara, Feed, Suits, and other shows and movies featuring Troian Bellisario

1) Pretty Little Liars (2010) - Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV

The poster for Pretty Little Liars. (Image via Apple TV)

Pretty Little Liars ran for seven seasons, totaling 160 episodes. It stars Troian Bellisario in the lead role, alongside Ashley Benson, Holly Combs, and Lucy Hale. Inspired by a book written by Sara Shepard, the story revolves around a clique and the disappearance of their leader, Alison. Following her disappearance, the group starts receiving threatening messages.

Troian plays Spencer Hastings, one of the four protagonists in the group called The Liars. She is portrayed as a cutthroat and competitive person. The series premiered in 2010 and spawned three spin-offs, all of which were canceled after one season.

2) Clara (2018) - Netflix

Troian and Patrick in a still from Clara. (Image via Netflix)

This 2018 spiritual science fiction movie stars Troian Bellisario and Patrick Adams. Directed by Akash Sherman, the movie revolves around an astrophysicist who is on the lookout for alien life. After posting an ad for a research assistant, he meets Clara, played by Troian. She helps him look for a potential exoplanet that furthers his research, albeit through her unique, spiritual ways.

As they spend more time working on his research, they fall in love and change the course of the story significantly. The movie won two awards, including the Jury Award, and contrasts with her role in On Call.

3) Feed (2017) - Apple TV

Troian in a still from Feed. (Image via Apple TV)

Feed is an American drama film about Olivia, played by Troian Bellisario. After losing her twin in an accident, she is consumed by the guilt of his passing and is haunted by a version of him that exacerbates her eating disorder. Troian plays an ambitious character who relies on her brother for everything despite their differences.

The movie has a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is a loose depiction of her own experiences with eating disorders, according to Teen Vogue. She said:

"I sat down and I wrote a version of my own story. It’s not the exact events, but what I wanted to do with the film was get the audience to understand what it sounds like and what it feels like to be struggling with that illness."

4) Doula (2022) - Prime Video

Doula is a story about an expecting mother. (Image via Prime Video)

Doula is a comedy-drama written by Arron Shiver that focuses on an expecting couple. The story begins with their midwife dying during a guided meditation and follows how her son takes up the job while the couple deals with their birth experience. The movie stars Troian Bellisario, Aaron Shiver, and Will Greenberg in lead roles.

Troian plays Deb, a basketball coach who is expecting a baby with her boyfriend and is anxious about the prospect of childbirth. The film was praised for its dry humor and is a great addition to Troian Bellisario's filmography.

5) Suits (2014) - Netflix

Troian in Suits. (Image via Suits Official - Youtube)

Suits is a legal drama created by Aaron Korsh that revolves around a corporate law firm, Pearson, where two high-performing attorneys close cases. The series ran for nine seasons, totaling 134 episodes. It stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick Adams, and Meghan Markle alongside others. Troian Bellisario plays Claire Bowden in seasons four and five.

Claire is a former love interest of Mike, one of the attorneys at Pearson, who knows a secret about him that could ruin his career. Released in 2011, Suits was nominated for several awards. Similar to On Call, it exists within the realm of law and order, giving fans a different perspective of her acting prowess.

6) Martyrs (2015) - Prime Video

Troian in a still from Martyrs. (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Kevin and Micheal Goetz, Martyrs is a horror film starring Troian Bellisario, Bailey Noble, and Kate Burton. Released in 2015, it is a remake of a 2008 film directed by Pascal Laugier. The story follows a girl who, after being tortured as a child, seeks revenge on her captors.

Distributed by Anchor Bay Entertainment, Troian portrays Lucie, who was held captive as a child and then sent to an orphanage. She is portrayed as being headstrong and focused solely on finishing her quest, even if it is a question of life and death.

7) C.O.G (2013) - Prime Video

Troian in a still from C.O.G. (Image via Prime Video)

C.O.G stands for Child of God and is a short story from David Sedaris's collection, Naked. The film stars Jonathan Groff, Denis O'Hare, and Dean Stockwell in leading roles. The story revolves around David, played by Jonathan, who graduates from Yale and decides to go off-grid, gaining peculiar experiences. Troian plays a short role in the film.

Troian portrays Jennifer, a friend of David's who bails on him early in the movie. Released in 2013, C.O.G was nominated for and won the New American Cinema Award. With an approval rating of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, fans of Troian Bellisario would enjoy this movie.

8) NCIS (2005) - Netflix

Troian as Sarah McGee in NCIS (Image via Netflix)

NCIS is an American police procedural that premiered in September 2003 and is ongoing, with 22 seasons till October 2024, totaling 477 episodes. The series stars Mark Harmon and Sasha Alexander in lead roles, and is produced by Troian Bellisario's father, Donald Bellisario. It follows a team called Naval Criminal Investigative Services, who solve high-visibility crimes.

Troian Bellisario plays the role of Sarah McGee in seasons two and four. She is the younger sister of one of the protagonists. In one of the episodes, she is thought to have committed a murder, but the story changes as the plot unfolds. NCIS has won 27 awards and 45 nominations, including the ASCAP and ALMA Awards. Similar to On Call, NCIS explores the stories of police personnel.

Apart from these titles, Troian Bellisario has compelling roles in other movies and shows such as Sister Cities, Consent, and Still a Rose.

