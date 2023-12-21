7 spin-off shows that became as successful as the original

Usually, when TV shows get really popular, it is assumed that their success will inspire spin-off shows. In general, they tend to focus on side characters or go more into detail about a certain part of the original narrative. And, like adaptations, there is a lot of expectation attached to spin-off shows. People are well-acquainted with the primary narrative and want spin-offs to be as good and enjoyable as the original.

Because viewers come in with set expectations, there have been several cases when the narrative of spin-off shows hasn't been able to deliver the desired impact. This is why fans are always a bit skeptical when they hear news about a possible spin-off. Thankfully, there is a silver lining to this gray cloud.

Over the years, there have been several spin-off shows that have been able to generate the same success as the original shows. Fans can check out these titles and take comfort in the fact that, when done right, spin-off shows can offer viewers the entertainment they desire.

Benson, Frasier and 5 other spin-off shows that fans loved as much as the original

1) Mork & Mindy (1978)

It seems unbelievable that one successful episode can lead to a spin-off show, but that is exactly what happened with Mork & Mindy. The lead characters first appeared in an episode titled "My Favorite Orkan" of the popular sitcom Happy Days (1974). The high ratings eventually led to the birth of this show.

It focuses on Mork (Robin Williams), an extraterrestrial, and Mindy McConnell (Pam Dawber), his human friend and roommate. The show ran for four whole seasons. Comedic genius Williams shines in his role as the naive alien who is trying to understand life on Earth. This spin-off show has an evergreen appeal and never gets old, no matter how long it has been since it aired.

2) Benson (1979)

The character of Benson DuBois (Robert Guillaume) first appeared in Soap (1977), wherein he served as the witty butler for the Tate family. In this spin-off, DuBois takes charge as the "director of household affairs" for the Governor.

Charismatic and sarcastic, DuBois' character is instantly captivating and memorable. With seven seasons in total, this show is perfect for viewers looking for a binge-able classic sitcom that promises plenty of laughter.

3) Frasier (1993)

The audience was first introduced to the character of Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in Cheers (1982). Eventually, the spin-off, show took off and fans could get more insight into Fraiser's life, along with that of his retired father and brother, a fellow psychiatrist.

Like Cheers, the spin-off show also featured endearing characters with goofy eccentricities that made them relatable. Well-written and engaging, the show entertained fans for 11 whole seasons.

4) Xena: Warrior Princess (1995)

It is interesting to note that Xena (Lucy Lawless) first appeared in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys as a villain who was meant to die. However, her character received such high approval ratings from fans that the producers decided to create a spin-off show instead. In the show, Xena is on a path to redeem herself. She wants to pay for her past sins by helping those who are defenseless.

One of the biggest reasons to watch this show, containing six seasons, is because of the strong female lead. There are also plenty of exciting action scenes that would appeal to cinephiles who enjoy action-heavy narratives.

5) Better Call Saul (2015)

Often considered one of the best shows of all time, Breaking Bad featured several memorable characters, one of them being Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Creator Vince Gilligan felt that Saul's character had potential and could be explored further, which led to the birth of this spin-off show.

Containing six seasons, it focuses on the origins of Jimmy McGill, a sincere and skilled lawyer who transforms into a hardened, morally challenged criminal lawyer. The engaging storytelling and well-developed character development arc will keep viewers hooked.

6) Fear the Walking Dead (2015)

The concept of zombie apocalypse in movies and shows is not new, but The Walking Dead (2010) turned the familiar idea into a riveting story of betrayal, survival, and human emotion. This spin-off show had a similar vibe to the original, which fans appreciated.

The first three seasons focus on the start of the apocalypse, and the following seasons run concurrent with the original narrative. The show stars an ensemble cast featuring Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, and more. It boasts an intriguing story, engaging characters, and plenty of twists to keep the viewer entertained.

7) Young Sheldon (2017)

After the success of The Big Bang Theory, fans knew that a spin-off was likely on the cards. So, it was not surprising when this spin-off was announced. Seeing how adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) has many quirks and eccentricities, fans were interested in learning more about his growing-up years.

Iain Armitage plays the lead in the show, which has six seasons to date. The show does a great job of offering a new perspective on a familiar, beloved character. It also introduces endearing side characters who tend to grow on the viewers.

These well-made spin-offs prove that it is possible to live up to fan expectations with the right approach, witty writing, and a talented cast.