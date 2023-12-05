Why was Kelsey Grammer's BBC interview cut short? Details about actor's Trump comments explored

The last week has been quite eventful already, with Robert De Niro actively voicing his disdain against Donald Trump and his government, and now Kelsey Grammer is actively showing his support for the same in a recent BBC segment where the Fraiser star appeared.

In what happens to be the reverse case from that of De Niro, Kelsey Grammer's interview was reportedly cut short by Paramount+ representatives because of the actor's political comments.

During a Monday interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today show, the actor was asked about his political alignment, to which Grammer promptly pointed out that he was a supporter of Donald Trump and his government.

The actor confirms that he continues to agree with and support the controversial President, whose appointment has been a source of debate for as long as his candidature.

The six-time Emmy Awards winner actor has shocked a huge portion of his fanbase with this revelation.

What did Kelsey Grammer say and why did Paramount+ stop it?

Kelsey Grammer spoke about actress-comedienne and Trump supporter Roseanne Barr earlier in the interview with the host, Justin Webb. This raised the question of whether Grammer was still a supporter of Trump, to which the actor replied:

"I am,...And I’ll let that be the end of it."

While this does not seem to be a huge deal, according to Webb, this was far from the whole story. The show's host revealed that Grammer had no problem speaking about his support for Donald Trump, but Paramount+'s PR representatives intervened, preventing the interview from continuing along the same lines.

This could be seen as a way of Paramount+ preventing their actor from receiving negative attention. Nevertheless, the network has faced criticism for not allowing the actor to express his thoughts freely during the candid interview.

According to Webb, who spoke about the incident after the show ended:

"I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it...The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length so we… They decided that we’d had plenty of time for our interview. But I should stress that he was absolutely perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election."

Paramount+ has not responded to this allegation yet, and it seems unlikely that they will do so.

Who is Kelsey Grammer?

One of the most prolific TV actors of our generation, Kelsey Grammer is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom Cheers (1984–1993) and its spin-off Frasier (1993–2004, and again in 2023).

With over 20 years in air time, Fraiser is one of the longest-running characters played by an individual on air in the history of American television. Grammer has also received many awards throughout his long and illustrious career, having accumulated a total of six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Tony Award. He was also awarded a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Kelsey Grammer's other prominent roles include Dr. Hank McCoy / Beast in the X-Men series, along with voice acting roles in the Toy Story franchise and Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons.