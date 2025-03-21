8 shows to watch while waiting for Mayor of Kingstown season 4

Mayor of Kingstown is an American crime thriller series that first premiered on November 14, 2021. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the story centers on the McLusky family, who are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where incarceration is the main business.

The show emphasizes issues of systematic corruption, power relations, and criminality and depicts the family's attempts to uphold order in anarchy.

Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner), who becomes the de facto "Mayor" following the death of his brother, handles difficult moral conundrums between law enforcement, offenders, prisoners, and legislators. The program has been revived for a fourth season, and production is ongoing. Although the official release date is yet unknown, Paramount+ is expected to broadcast the next season in late 2025.

For viewers seeking similar intense crime dramas, here are some recommendations.

Yellowstone, Ray Donovan, Breaking Bad, and more shows to explore before Mayor of Kingstown season 4

1) Yellowstone - Paramount

Paramount's Yellowstone season 5 Part 2 Premiere (Image via Getty)

Power struggles and territorial disputes make Yellowstone a must-watch for fans of the Mayor of Kingstown. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana. Led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), they fight to keep their land against developers, politicians, and rival groups.

Like the Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone thrives on tension, violence, and moral dilemmas. The characters face constant betrayals and shifting alliances, making every episode unpredictable. The mix of Western themes and crime drama creates a compelling story about power and survival.

2) Ozark - Netflix

Still from the trailer of Ozark (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Following financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), Ozark shows his family to the Ozarks in order to launder money for a strong drug cartel. Originally a desperate endeavor to survive, what begins as a life-saving effort becomes a convoluted web of criminality and deceit.

The show's dark themes, ruthless characters, and unpredictable twists make it a strong alternative to the Mayor of Kingstown. Both shows explore the criminal underworld, where morality is hazy and every action has repercussions.

3) Sons of Anarchy - Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime

For those who enjoy the gritty, violent world of the Mayor of Kingstown, Sons of Anarchy offers a thrilling ride. The show revolves around Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), vice president of an illicit motorbike gang. He battles allegiance to his team against his vision for a better future.

Both shows examine brotherhood in perilous settings as well as crime and power. Fans of high-stakes drama would find Sons of Anarchy to be the ideal choice since it offers action-packed sequences, emotional depth, and ethically difficult characters.

4) The Wire - HBO Max

The Wire looks at Baltimore's drug trafficking from several angles. It presents a layered perspective of the shortcomings and challenges of the system following law enforcement authorities, drug dealers, and municipal leaders.

Like the Mayor of Kingstown, The Wire emphasizes crime, corruption, and the difficulties of preserving order in a flawed society. Fans of provocative dramas should definitely check out the show because of its authenticity, rich narrative, and sophisticated characters.

5) Power - Amazon Prime

Still from the trailer of Power (Image via YouTube/SONY LIV)

Power is a series about James "Ghost" St. Patrick, a nightclub entrepreneur managing a double life as a drug kingpin, driven by crime, politics, and ambition. Though his past continues dragging him back, he wants to bid the criminal universe farewell.

Like the Mayor of Kingstown, Power treads carefully between legal and unlawful activity. Every action in both shows is a calculated risk since power shapes choices and relationships.

6) Ray Donovan - Amazon Prime, Paramount

Still from the trailer of Ray Donovan (Image via YouTube/Ray Donovan)

Ray Donovan follows a professional fixer who cleans up scandals for Hollywood elites while dealing with his own troubled past. Ray is a skilled problem solver played by Liev Schreiber, but his family issues and violent tendencies complicate his life.

Like the Mayor of Kingstown, Ray Donovan showcases a protagonist who operates in the gray areas of law and morality. Both series feature intense drama, family struggles, and crime-driven storylines that keep viewers engaged.

7) Reacher - Amazon Prime

Still from the trailer of Reacher (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Based on Lee Child's popular novels, Reacher follows former military police officer Jack Reacher as he uncovers corruption and conspiracy while solving cases. The series delivers sharp investigative work, intense fight scenes, and a protagonist who doesn't back down from a fight.

Like the Mayor of Kingstown, Reacher features a lead character who operates outside the law yet is determined to seek justice. Both shows highlight dangerous conflicts, strong character development, and action-packed storytelling.

8) Breaking Bad - Netflix

Still from the trailer of Breaking Bad (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Breaking Bad centers on Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher who turns to making meth upon learning he has terminal cancer. One of the most famous narratives on television is his plunge into the criminal underworld and his alliance with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Like the Mayor of Kingstown, Breaking Bad looks at the fallout from moral conundrums, crime, and the quest for power. High stakes and surprising developments abound in this dramatic work driven by character development.

These eight series provide the same intense suspense, crime-driven narrative, and nuanced characters while Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is still under development. Every show, from power battles in Yellowstone to the criminal underworld of Ozark to the ethically dubious choices in Breaking Bad, presents engaging drama.

