9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12 ending explained: Does Owen Strand move back to New York?

Fox's police procedural series, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, has come to an end. The show concluded its five-year run with episode 12 of the latest season. 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12 aired on February 3, 2025, focusing on giving closure to the fan-favorite first responders of Austin, Texas.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the show is a spin-off of 9-1-1 and premiered on Fox on January 19, 2020. The series centers around Owen Strand, played by Rob Lowe, a New York firefighter who moves to Texas with his son to rebuild Firehouse 126 after a devastating incident.

Through its five seasons, the show followed the life of Owen and other emergency responders of Station 126. It came full circle when Owen received the job offer to join the Manhattan office in season 5 and move back to New York. The series kept Owen's decision under wraps till the final moment of episode 12. In the end, it was revealed that Owen took the job offer and moved back to New York.

Disclaimer: The article ahead contains spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: What decision does Owen make about his future in the series finale?

Rob Low as Owen Strand (Image via Instagram/@911lonestar)

In the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 finale, Owen Strand made the life-changing decision to leave Austin and return to New York. The fifth season set up this plot in the previous episodes, as he got the offer to serve as Deputy Commissioner in the Manhattan office.

In the past few episodes, he contemplated his future while dealing with the ongoing asteroid crisis in Austin, Texas. Despite his deep connections with Firehouse 126 and the team he helped rebuild, Owen recognized that it was time for a new chapter in his life.

In the catastrophic asteroid impact and the near-meltdown of the nuclear reactor, Owen proved his leadership and bravery one last time. He played a key role in preventing the disaster by stopping the nuclear reactor from blowing up entirely.

The series kept his fate secret until the very end, and fans were unaware whether he made it out alive. It was revealed in the end that when the crisis was resolved, he left the firehouse in Judd's hands and chose to step away. Judd was promoted to Captain, an honor Owen always believed Judd deserved.

Owen's journey ended with him in New York, taking on a new leadership role as Chief Strand. In the last scene of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, he was seen on a video call with T.K. His story concluded with him rushing into action once more, hinting that Owen's dedication to saving lives will never fade.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: How do the 126 firefighters respond to the crisis caused by the asteroid impact?

Despite the overwhelming chaos in the finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, the firefighters of Station 126 responded to the asteroid impact with determination to save every citizen. As predicted in episode 11, the asteroid directly hit a nuclear plant, cutting off emergency communication lines.

Even though fewer people were impacted, 911 dispatch was struggling to receive calls as people were contacting them with minor issues. Finally, Wyatt rose to the occasion and found the escalating nuclear threat, leading the 126 to take immediate action.

With limited time on their hands to prevent a full meltdown, Owen, Judd, and the rest of the team raced to the nuclear reactor. A plot twist in the episode came when Tommy, whose cancer was worse than ever, also refused to stand by during this disaster.

She joined the team and even performed an emergency brain surgery in a desperate attempt to save Dr. Chalmers. He was the only person who knew where the reactor's SCRAM button was located, which could shut off the reactor.

In trying to shut down the reactor, Mateo got severely injured, and Owen barely made it to the SCRAM button in time. Still, the firefighters succeeded in their mission, and in 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, Austin was saved once again because of them.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12: What is the future of 126 members?

In the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 finale, the series took a five-month leap after the asteroid incident. All the members had undergone significant changes at that time, offering closure to their characters. Judd was promoted to Captain and finally stepped into a leadership role after getting his life together.

Tommy, whose cancer almost claimed her life in the past episode, got a second chance at life when she received the miraculous news of her remission. After her impromptu wedding in episode 10, Marjan revealed that she was pregnant in 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12.

Mateo faced possible deportation in the previous episode but gained citizenship after proving how many lives he saved by being a firefighter. T.K. made the surprising decision to leave his EMT job and become a stay-at-home dad, raising Jonah with Carlos. The finale provided a fitting and heartfelt conclusion for the fans of the series, ensuring each character finds hope and purpose in their future.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is available on Fox and Hulu.

