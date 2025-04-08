9-1-1 may finally wrap up Eddie’s arc, and it may finally be time

ABC's 9-1-1 Season 8, which was released on Sept. 26, 2024, continues to explore the Los Angeles first responders' professional and personal lives. With 13 episodes released so far, the season is said to be containing a total of 18 episodes. 9-1-1 was developed for Fox by Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, and Tim Minear in 2018 and moved to ABC after its sixth season.

Notable storylines in season 8 include Maddie dealing with her trauma, the team handling intense cases like a virus outbreak, and Eddie's relocation to Texas.

In episode 10, Eddie Diaz, played by Ryan Guzman, moves to Texas to reconnect with his son Christopher. In episode 13, their relationship progresses when Christopher moves back in with Eddie, hinting that this arc might be coming to an end. Fans are also eager for the conclusion of this storyline since it would mean that Eddie can finally come back to Station 118.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 13: Eddie and Christopher reunite, hinting at the end of Eddie's Texas arc

In Season 8 of 9-1-1, Eddie Diaz undergoes a series of personal transformations because he would like to catch up with his son, Christopher. In season 7, Christopher decided that he would remain in Texas to live with his grandparents. This was due to the past relationship choices on Eddie's part. After thinking about it, Eddie decides to move to Texas to mend the relationship with his son in episode 10.

After relocating, Eddie has difficulty readjusting his career as well as his life as a father. He has trouble with job interviews and, for financial reasons, sells his beloved truck. He becomes a rideshare driver and makes the extra effort to begin again with Christopher.

This action also puts Eddie at odds with his parents, especially his mother, since they also have different ideas about how Christopher should be brought up. Eddie steps back first, believing that's what Christopher desires. In episode 13, when Christopher tells him that he only plays chess to please his grandfather, Eddie realizes the pressure Christopher is facing.

Eddie confronts his parents about their overreach in his and Christopher's lives. This confrontation leads him to take a big step, deciding that Christopher will live with him. Christopher is happy with this decision as well, and the two share a heartfelt hug.

Since the only reason Eddie moved to Texas was to mend things with Christopher, this arc might end now when all is well between the father and son. Fans are also anticipating that Eddie might come back to Los Angeles, and the show might explore a romantic arc between Buck and Eddie.

Ryan Guzman hints at major developments in Eddie's life in the coming episodes

With only a few episodes remaining in season 8, 9-1-1 is bringing a conclusion to many storylines, and fans can expect some major changes. The series has also been renewed for season 9. Speaking with Decider on April 1, 2025, Ryan Guzman talked about his character's journey this season:

“He’s been able to really go back to his foundation and restructure himself. Now, the parts that we weren’t able to get to are now available to us, because now we’re in El Paso. We’re back into the family dynamic. And that’s where all this usually stems from — the mother and father relationship.”

Guzman continued:

“So now he’s getting the opportunity to reinvent himself in front of his family and showcase that he’s not just the little boy that needs taking care of. He’s not the all-American hero to impress his father. He’s his own man. And that comes through so many adversities.”

Catch 9-1-1 on ABC and Hulu on Thursdays at 8 PM EST.

