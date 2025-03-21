9-1-1: Nashville's showrunner explains decision to cast Chris O'Donnell

Showrunner Tim Minear talked about Chris O'Donnell's selection in 9-1-1: Nashville, citing reasons that the actor possessed both versatility and comedic timing. Minear pointed out O'Donnell's performance, along with that of Jessica Lange, in Men Don't Leave as proof he would deliver a compelling performance as Captain Sharpe. In an interview with TV Insider on March 18, 2025, Minear stated:

"I think he’ll be able to do different things in Nashville because we all know Chris O’Donnell is also very funny."

After a successful run, the 9-1-1 television franchise will introduce a new series, 9-1-1: Nashville, for ABC, with a 2025-2026 season premiere. This show will explore first responder experiences in Nashville, Tennessee, using a new storytelling approach.

NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O'Donnell is set to play Captain Don Sharpe in the show, who leads Nashville's busiest firehouse alongside his son.

Captain Sharpe balances his duties as a tough fire captain and rodeo rider. However, despite being a devoted family man, he harbors undisclosed secrets.

Tim Minear's perspective on casting Chris O'Donnell for 9-1-1: Nashville

Tim Minear, the Showrunner behind 9-1-1: Nashville (Image via Getty)

Showrunner Tim Minear believes that Chris O'Donnell makes a great Captain Don Sharpe because of his expert performance skills in multiple television roles. In an interview with TV Insider on March 18, 2025, Minear stated:

"I think he actually fits into this franchise in an interesting way, and I think it’ll be fun for him, too, because he was so great on NCIS: LA."

Minear commended O'Donnell's acting skills, citing his performance in Men Don't Leave alongside Jessica Lange.

"I've been following him since he was a really young guy. One of my favorite movies is with him and Jessica Lange. It is called Men Don't Leave... he plays her son, and it is a follow-up to the director who made Risky Business [Paul Brickman]... Chris O’Donnell is so good in this movie and Jessica Lange is just lights out great.," he said.

The series development, credited to Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, includes executive production from Brad Falchuk and Angela Bassett.

In his discussion with TV Insider, Rashad Raisani explains that the new spin-off will differ from previous franchise shows. He confirmed that the show sticks to basic 9-1-1 principles, but creates a separate character base to build its new story.

The career of Chris O'Donnell

Chris O'Donnell started his career in acting over thirty years ago, and he has appeared in multiple film and television projects. His success began when he worked alongside Al Pacino in Scent of a Woman (1992), and played Robin in Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997).

O'Donnell starred in NCIS: Los Angeles as G. Callen, starting in 2009 to 2023, through 320+ episodes spanning 14 seasons. After years of action-based work, O'Donnell is set to take up the role of Captain Don Sharpe on 9-1-1: Nashville.

Through his work on NCIS: Los Angeles as a Special Agent, Callen O'Donnell delivered thrilling case investigations and challenging emergency situations similar to what first responders handle in the 9-1-1 franchise.

The series is reportedly premiering in the following fall season.

