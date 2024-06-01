9-1-1 season 7 episode 10 pays a heartfelt tribute to Rico Priem

The procedural drama 9-1-1 centers around the lives of first responders like police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, and paramedics, working in Los Angeles. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the show aired its season 7 episode 10, titled All Fall Down, on May 30, 2024.

At the end of the season finale episode, the series paid an emotional tribute to one of its crew members Rico Priem, who tragically passed away in a car accident in May 2024. Priem worked as a grip on the show and died on May 11 while driving home after a grueling overnight shift.

How did Rico Priem die?

Rico Priem died after working a long shift at 9-1-1 (Image via IMDb)

Priem was driving home in the early hours of Saturday, May 11, 2024, after completing a 14-hour overnight shift on the set of 9-1-1. His shift had begun on Friday afternoon and ended the next morning at 4 am. Moreover, it was his second back-to-back 14-hour shift. While driving home from the Pomona set, he was involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place at about 4:30 am.

The California Highway Patrol officials reported that he was driving his Toyota Highlander on the 57 Freeway located at Via Verde Drive in San Dimas. He suddenly drove up an embankment, which caused his car to flip completely on the road.

Priem suffered multiple injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

Rico is survived by his wife Sandy Priem, three siblings, three cousins, few nieces / nephews, few grandnieces / grandnephew, and a dog.

The production company behind the show, 20th Century Television, made the following statement after his passing:

"On behalf of the studio and everyone at '9-1-1,' we send our sincere and deepest condolences to Rico Priem’s family and friends."

Everything to know about Rico Priem and his contribution in 9-1-1

A still from 9-1-1 where Rico Priem worked as a grip (Image via Facebook/@9-1-1 on ABC)

Rico was 66 years old and born on August 4, 1957, in Long Island, New York. He initially moved to Hollywood to work as an actor, but began working as a grip in film and television productions in 1997. Since then, he had gripped on multiple projects, including Six Feet Under, American History X, Deadwood, Star Trek, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Dr. Dolittle 2, The X Files, and S.W.A.T.

Rico worked for the union IATSE Local 80 in Burbank, California. He was hired to work as a grip on the ABC drama through this union. He worked as a best boy grip on the show, meaning that he was assistant to the Key Grip and his day-to-day responsibilities included setting up the lighting and rigging arrangements for the day's filming.

A union leader said that Rico was a day player on the show and that he was working his second 14-hour shift in a row the day he died.

Did Rico Priem play a character in 9-1-1?

Rico Priem died while working on 9-1-1 (Image via Facebook/@9-1-1 on ABC)

No, Rico Priem did not play any charcater on the show, 9-1-1. He was part of the crew and worked as a grip for the ABC drama. According to his colleague Nina Moskol, Priem was close to retiring and had put down his papers a few days prior as he was looking forward to enjoying a life of retirement with his loved ones.

The news of his death sparked outrage over worker's rights

Writer and producer Ted Sullivan, who is known for working on TV shows like Riverdale, Supergirl, and Revenge, posted an emotional note on social media:

Since the news of his tragic death, calls are being made for the safety of workers, better working conditions, and worker's rights on production sets. Rico's untimely passing also highlighted the grueling working hours on production shoots and its dangerous impact on the commute to and from work.

Many crew members noted that driving home after finishing an all-night shift is highly dangerous, but also a regular part of their jobs.

The IATSE union made the following statement on this issue:

“We are fully committed to the safety and the well-being of all our members and express our heartfelt condolences to the member’s family. Workers have a reasonable expectation that they can get to work and come home safely. No one should be put in unsafe circumstances while trying to earn a living.”

Investigation into Priem's death is still ongoing as of this writing.