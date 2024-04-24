A Good Girl's Guide to Murder gets first look: Everything we know so far about Emma Myers' Netflix series

The much-awaited Netflix series, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, will feature Emma Myers as the main lead. Actress Myers is best known for playing Enid Sinclair in the supernatural black comedy series titled Wednesday.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is scheduled to premiere on Netflix later this year. The series unfolds the story of Pip Fitz-Amobi, a smart and determined young woman who thinks there's more to a closed murder case than what the police are saying. She's dead set on proving it, even if she has to take on the whole town.

The official synopsis of the series, as per IMDb, reads:

"Pip Fitz-Amobi, a brilliant woman, is unsure whether schoolgirl Andie Bell was killed by her lover Sal Singh five years ago. How far will they go to protect Pip from learning the truth if Sal Singh turns out not to be the murderer?"

Viewers are in for an intriguing criminal story that is going to keep them on the edge of their seats throughout the entire season.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Plot, cast and characters

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder takes place five years after the town of Fairview was rocked by a murder-suicide. The case revolves around Sal Singh, the well-liked senior in high school who allegedly murdered Andie Bell before killing himself. Everyone, including the police, seems to think that, at least.

Senior high school student Pip Fitz-Amobi, however, feels there is more to the story and can still perceive the impact of the horrific murder on her hometown. For her senior project, Pip decides to look into the case because if Sal wasn't involved, then it indicates there's still a killer out there.

The cast of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder includes:

Emma Myers plays Pip Fitz-Amobi

Zain Iqbal plays Ravi Singh

Anna Maxwell Martin plays Leanne Amobi

Gary Beadle plays Victor Amobi

Mathew Baynton plays Elliot Ward

India Lillie Davies plays Andie Bell

Rahul Pattni plays Sal Singh

Henry Ashton plays Max Hastings

Mitu Panicucci plays Stella Chapman

Orla Hill plays Ruby Foxcroft

Ephraim O.P. Sampson plays Jake Lawrence

Carla Woodcock plays Becca

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi plays Naomi Ward

Jackson Bews plays TJ Ward

Jessica Webber plays Nat Da Silva

Matthew Khan plays Dylan

Georgia Aaron plays Emma Hutton

Oliver Wickham plays Jesse Walker

Adam Astill plays Toby Hastings

Annabel Mullion plays Rosie Hastings

Asha Banks plays Cara Ward

Yali Topol Margalith plays Lauren Gibson

Jude Morgan-Collie plays Connor Reynolds

Raiko Gohara plays Zach Chen

Is Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder based on a book?

Yes, author Holly Jackson's popular young adult mystery book A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has been adapted into Emma Myers-starrer Netflix series of the same name. In the book, Pippa (aka Pip Fitz-Amobi) has a hunch that Sal Singh, Andie Bell's boyfriend, might not be the real culprit in the murder case.

Taking on the case as part of her school project for her final year, Pip tags along Ravi, Sal's younger brother, to help her uncover the truth about what went down that night.

The show's lead actress Emma Myers told Tudum on April 22, 2024:

“Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it.”

The book talks about racism and how it influences people to unfairly blame the Singh family. The murder case left a lasting mark on the town, with most people treating the Singhs like outcasts, even though Sal never went to trial because he took his own life.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will be on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK in July 2024. Netflix will also be releasing it in the US soon.