A Good Girl's Guide to Murder gets first look: Everything we know so far about Emma Myers' Netflix series

The much-awaited Netflix series, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, will feature Emma Myers as the main lead. Actress Myers is best known for playing Enid Sinclair in the supernatural black comedy series titled Wednesday.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is scheduled to premiere on Netflix later this year. The series unfolds the story of Pip Fitz-Amobi, a smart and determined young woman who thinks there's more to a closed murder case than what the police are saying. She's dead set on proving it, even if she has to take on the whole town.
The official synopsis of the series, as per IMDb, reads:
"Pip Fitz-Amobi, a brilliant woman, is unsure whether schoolgirl Andie Bell was killed by her lover Sal Singh five years ago. How far will they go to protect Pip from learning the truth if Sal Singh turns out not to be the murderer?"
Viewers are in for an intriguing criminal story that is going to keep them on the edge of their seats throughout the entire season.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Plot, cast and characters
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder takes place five years after the town of Fairview was rocked by a murder-suicide. The case revolves around Sal Singh, the well-liked senior in high school who allegedly murdered Andie Bell before killing himself. Everyone, including the police, seems to think that, at least.
Senior high school student Pip Fitz-Amobi, however, feels there is more to the story and can still perceive the impact of the horrific murder on her hometown. For her senior project, Pip decides to look into the case because if Sal wasn't involved, then it indicates there's still a killer out there.
The cast of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder includes:
- Emma Myers plays Pip Fitz-Amobi
- Zain Iqbal plays Ravi Singh
- Anna Maxwell Martin plays Leanne Amobi
- Gary Beadle plays Victor Amobi
- Mathew Baynton plays Elliot Ward
- India Lillie Davies plays Andie Bell
- Rahul Pattni plays Sal Singh
- Henry Ashton plays Max Hastings
- Mitu Panicucci plays Stella Chapman
- Orla Hill plays Ruby Foxcroft
- Ephraim O.P. Sampson plays Jake Lawrence
- Carla Woodcock plays Becca
- Yasmin Al-Khudhairi plays Naomi Ward
- Jackson Bews plays TJ Ward
- Jessica Webber plays Nat Da Silva
- Matthew Khan plays Dylan
- Georgia Aaron plays Emma Hutton
- Oliver Wickham plays Jesse Walker
- Adam Astill plays Toby Hastings
- Annabel Mullion plays Rosie Hastings
- Asha Banks plays Cara Ward
- Yali Topol Margalith plays Lauren Gibson
- Jude Morgan-Collie plays Connor Reynolds
- Raiko Gohara plays Zach Chen
Is Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder based on a book?
Yes, author Holly Jackson's popular young adult mystery book A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has been adapted into Emma Myers-starrer Netflix series of the same name. In the book, Pippa (aka Pip Fitz-Amobi) has a hunch that Sal Singh, Andie Bell's boyfriend, might not be the real culprit in the murder case.
Taking on the case as part of her school project for her final year, Pip tags along Ravi, Sal's younger brother, to help her uncover the truth about what went down that night.
The show's lead actress Emma Myers told Tudum on April 22, 2024:
“Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it.”
The book talks about racism and how it influences people to unfairly blame the Singh family. The murder case left a lasting mark on the town, with most people treating the Singhs like outcasts, even though Sal never went to trial because he took his own life.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will be on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK in July 2024. Netflix will also be releasing it in the US soon.