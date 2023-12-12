"She’s really living her life": Fans delighted as Wednesday fame Emma Myers finally meets SEVENTEEN

Emma Myers, acclaimed for her role in one of the most popular 2022 dramas, Wednesday, is widely recognized for her ardent admiration for the K-pop group SEVENTEEN. More recently, the actress experienced a day of pure joy as she had a personal encounter with the group.

Despite her global recognition from the successful drama, it wasn't until December 12, 2023, that Emma was able to meet the members of the group in person.

Her genuine love for the group became widely known after her appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show, where she passionately shared insights about K-pop and her affection for SEVENTEEN.

Fans of the group celebrated this long-awaited meeting, having always considered Emma as one of the group's devoted supporters. The delightful news was shared through several pictures posted on social media.

Emma Myers meets her favorite K-pop group SEVENTEEN personally, leaving CARATs delighted

Emma Myers, renowned for her role as Enid Sinclair in the critically acclaimed English drama Wednesday, has been vocal about her admiration for the K-pop group SEVENTEEN since her appearance on the show. The K-pop band gained a celebrity fan on January 4, 2023, when Emma graced the stage of the Jimmy Fallon show after her noteworthy role in the above-mentioned drama.

During the episode, Emma shared her five-year-long journey as fan of the Very Nice singers, expressing how they are her favorite artists. She even elaborately explained the significance of 13 members in a group named SEVENTEEN.

Post her appearance, the band members became aware of her support and expressed their gratitude for the same. For Emma, who wasn't widely recognized before her stint on Wednesday, receiving acknowledgment from her favorite idols became a memorable moment.

Various SEVENTEEN members, including Hoshi, Dino, Joshua, and Vernon, acknowledged knowing her, creating a buzz that was warmly appreciated by the actress. Emma's enthusiasm for the group, particularly showcased on the Jimmy Fallon show, resonated with fans. They began rallying behind her, hoping for the day she would get to meet her idols.

That long-awaited day finally arrived on December 12, 2023, almost a year after her revelation of being a fan of the 13-member group. Emma Myers had the opportunity to meet her beloved idols. She shared two photos on her personal Instagram account with the caption "say the name" amd "BSS."

One photo featured the entire group alongside Emma and her sisters, in what seemed to be the group's practice room. It was evident that Emma had traveled to Korea and met the group in person. Meanwhile, another photo was posted with the sub-unit of SEVENTEEN, BSS, consisting of its three members. Fans rejoiced, witnessing the American actress living her dream of meeting the K-pop band.

Fans were extremely satisfied by this interaction as it hints at the group's growing popularity, not just among fans but also celebrities. CARATs now hope to see more such interactions and recognition of the group around the world.