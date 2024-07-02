A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Emma Myers-led teen murder mystery series, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, is coming to Netflix in the US on August 1, 2024, a month after its first season dropped in the UK and Ireland.

Based on the popular 2019 young-adult mystery crime novel of the same name, by Holly Jackson, the series follows Emma Myers' character, Pippa "Pip" Fitz-Amobi, as she tries to investigate the murder case of a high school girl who was allegedly killed by her lover five years ago.

Directed by Dolly Wells, the series also casts Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalith, Raiko Gohara, and more.

When is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder going to be released?

As mentioned above, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will be making its Netflix debut for US viewers, on August 1, 2024, at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

All six episodes of the murder mystery series are expected to be released at once. The first season had premiered in the UK and Ireland on July 1.

Cast and characters in the show

Emma Myers, best remembered for starring as Wednesday Addams' werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair, in Wednesday, leads the cast of the latest murder mystery series, as 17-year-old Pip.

Alongside Emma Myers, here are the other cast members set to star in this new BBC series:

Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh

Asha Banks as Cara Ward

Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson

Raiko Gohara as Zach Chen

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Naomi Ward

Henry Ashton as Max Hastings

Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne Amobi

Gary Beadle as Victor Amobi

India Lillie Davies as Andie Bell

Rahul Pattni as Sal Singh

Mathew Baynton as Elliot Ward

What is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder all about?

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is set five years after the tragic murder-suicide of a high school senior named Andie Bell. The case had shaken the town of Little Kilton all those years ago. Andie's then-boyfriend, Sal Singh, is believed to have killed her, before killing himself.

The case has been long closed, but a curious Pip Fitz-Amobi, now a high school senior, believes that there is more to the story. As she tries to get to the bottom of things and uncover the truth that has been buried five years ago, Pip begins to investigate the case, as her senior school project.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Pip Fitz-Amobi, a brilliant woman, is unsure whether schoolgirl Andie Bell was killed by her lover Sal Singh five years ago. How far will they go to protect Pip from learning the truth if Sal Singh turns out not to be the murderer?"

Does A Good Girl's Guide to Murder have a trailer?

Netflix released the official trailer of the highly-awaited series on June 26, giving viewers a first look at Pip's adventure, as she tries to investigate a cold murder case.

The trailer begins with Pip recording an introductory message for her investigative project, saying:

"This is Pip Fitz-Amobi, and for the last few months, I've been investigating the Andie Bell case. Oh, and just so you know, they got the wrong person."

The first look at the series shows Pip trying to connect the dots surrounding Andie's death while investigating the people who may be related to the case. She also gets in touch with Sal's brother, Ravi, who seems to help her uncover the truth.

However, danger lurks as they work as an unlikely duo, digging deep into what transpired five years ago.

Stay tuned for news and updates on A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and other upcoming TV shows of the year.

