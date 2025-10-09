A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: From release window to cast details, here's all about upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the upcoming series set to enter the Game of Thrones saga. Created by Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin, the show is an adaptation of Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg series of novellas. The series is set roughly one hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms presents the young and inexperienced but brave knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. The story takes place in an era when the Targaryens still rule the land of Westeros, and dragons are not yet fully extinct. The six-episode series is set to be released on HBO on January 18, 2026.
In the New York Comic-Con panel for The Hedge Knight on October 9, 2025, Martin opened up on his inspiration for the book and what viewers can expect in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
"I always love Medieval tournaments in other pictures. We had several tournaments in Game of Thrones; they were in the background, but not the center. I wanted to do something set during a tournament. I sent (the TV writers) a challenge: Let’s do the best jousting sequences that were ever done on film. My favorite was 1952’s Ivanhoe," he said.
When and where will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release?
The show will premiere its initial episode on January 18, 2026. Subsequent episodes are expected to be released on a weekly basis.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will exclusively be available to watch on HBO Max. However, to watch the episode, viewers will require a valid subscription to the streaming service. For subscribers to the service, the show will be available at no additional cost.
All cast members in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
The main cast of the show brings George R.R. Martin's popular Dunk and Egg characters to life, with several notable actors playing significant roles in the Game of Thrones prequel. The full cast list announced for the first season is as follows:
- Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall ("Dunk")
- Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon "Egg" Targaryen
- Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion Targaryen
- Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor "Breakspear" Targaryen
- Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen
- Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon
- Henry Ashton as Prince Daeron Targaryen
- Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle
- Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway
- Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway
- Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree
- Steve Wall as Lord Leo Tyrell
- Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate
- Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion
- Ross Anderson as Ser Humfrey Hardyng
- Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer
What to expect in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms tracks Ser Duncan and Egg as they journey through a Targaryen-occupied Westeros shortly after the Blackfyre Rebellion. The narrative unfolds through their evolving relationship, set against shifting political dynamics, fluctuating allegiances, and social stratification.
Dunk, though from humble beginnings, tries to maintain his dignity and defend Egg, whose royal status has to be kept secret so that he does not become vulnerable. Featuring guest spots by major noble houses and knights, the season builds on the familial and political battles of this time period while mixing lighter moments with the majesty and danger typical in the world of Game of Thrones.
On his blog, Martin revealed that the prequel series will be “much shorter” than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, “with a much different tone.” However, he did clarify that the events will be taking place in the Westeros universe.
