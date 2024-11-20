A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In the spirit of the upcoming holidays, Netflix is set to release a Christmas special this December, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. The variety music special will premiere on Netflix on December 6, 2024.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the holiday exclusive features popstar Sabrina Carpenter performing a mix of songs, from classic holiday covers to the popular numbers from her holiday EP Fruitcake. Wrench is an Emmy award-winning Director who previously directed the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Trending

The trailer for the show was released at the last stop of Sabrina Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet Tour in Los Angeles. Carpenter became famous with Disney Channel's Girl Meets World and has gained significant acclaim as a pop artist. Her latest album, Short n' Sweet, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

When and where to watch A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will debut on Netflix on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST. Other viewing details include,

December 6, 2024, at 8 PM in Mexico

December 6, 2024, at 9 PM in Colombia

December 6, 2024, at 11 PM in Argentina

December 7, 2024, 7:30 AM in India

While talking to Netflix about her show, Carpenter said,

“The holidays have always been so special to me, I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

Who are the guest stars on A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter?

The trailer for A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter reveals an exciting lineup of guest stars including Shania Twain, Chappell Roan, Kali Uchis, and Tyla. The 'Espresso' singer will perform musical duets and holiday covers with the special guests.

Fans can also expect comedic cameos, with Quinta Brunson playing the Ghost of Christmas Present and Sean Astin playing Santa as seen in the trailer. Nico Hiraga, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell will also be making an appearance. In an interview with Time, Carpenter expressed her excitement for the project,

"It's an hour of literal nonsense,”

She added,

"If people are expecting boring, me singing by a tree, it's not that. It's so fun, so chaotic. There are so many guests that I’m excited about.”

What is the Netflix special about?

The official synopsis for A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter by Netflix reads,

It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers.

It continues,

This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.

Carpenter is producing the show under her At Last Productions in association with OBB Pictures. The executive producer and founder/CEO of OBB Media, Michael D. Ratner talked about the partnership with Netflix and praised the contribution of Simone Spira, the Volara team, Sam Wrench, and Nikki Boella in bringing the special to life.

Along with Sabrina Carpenter and Michael D. Ratner, the producers of the show are Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, Kfir Goldberg, Bill Perlman, and Janelle Lopez Genzink.

Catch A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter on Netflix, December 6, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback