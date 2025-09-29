Abbott Elementary season 4 recap: All to know before season 5 arrives

Abbott Elementary season 4 marked a significant chapter in ABC’s award-winning mockumentary sitcom, bringing notable changes for the teachers, students, and administrators of the Philadelphia school. As the series prepares to return this fall with its fifth season, revisiting the events of season 4 provides essential context for the upcoming storylines and character developments.

From Ava Coleman’s unexpected firing and reinstatement to the growth of Janine and Gregory’s relationship, the season left the characters in significant places that will influence season 5.

What happened in Abbott Elementary season 4?

Abbott Elementary (Image via Disney Plus)

Abbott Elementary season 4 began with the staff facing new challenges, including outside interference from developers and continued budget concerns. The season introduced a long-running storyline about bribes taken by faculty members, which threatened the school’s stability.

Principal Ava Coleman’s decision to shoulder the blame for the bribes resulted in her sudden dismissal. During her absence, Gregory Eddy briefly stepped into the principal role, fulfilling a career aspiration he once held.

The school rallied in support of Ava, culminating in episode 21, Rally, where parents, teachers, and even local businesses defended her leadership. By the episode’s conclusion, Ava was reinstated as principal, restoring order at Abbott.

The season finale, Please Touch Museum, shifted focus to a lighter note as the staff accompanied students on a field trip. This episode showcased the teachers’ close bond with their students while also offering humorous moments, including a student-led play satirizing the faculty.

Character arcs in Abbott Elementary season 4

Abbott Elementary (Image via Prime Video)

The season highlighted Janine Teagues’ personal and professional growth. Having previously struggled with balancing her dedication to teaching with her personal life, she entered season 4 in a stable relationship with Gregory. Their dynamic continued to evolve, showing both the challenges and support systems within their partnership.

Gregory’s temporary role as principal also underscored his leadership potential. While he ultimately returned to his classroom duties, the storyline reinforced his long-standing ambition and provided closure to an arc introduced in earlier seasons.

Ava’s arc proved pivotal. After losing her position, she navigated personal struggles and eventually regained her authority. Her relationship with O’Shon deepened, bringing another dimension to her character beyond her comedic persona.

Other staff members, including Barbara Howard, Melissa Schemmenti, Jacob Hill, and Mr. Johnson, each had moments that reinforced their importance to the ensemble. The season particularly emphasized Mr. Johnson’s enigmatic presence, sparking curiosity about his personal life, which may be explored further in season 5.

Guest stars and special moments in Abbott Elementary season 4

The season featured several guest stars, including appearances from comedian Eric Andre and cast members of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Recurring characters such as Manny (Josh Segarra) and Captain Robinson (Mike O’Malley) also returned, creating continuity with earlier seasons.

The finale’s field trip episode stood out for its satirical student play, “The Final Bell,” where students impersonated their teachers. This comedic yet heartfelt sequence provided reflection on the relationships between staff and students, serving as a symbolic close to the season.

What to expect in Abbott Elementary season 5

Abbott Elementary (Image via Prime Video)

With season 5 set to premiere on October 1, the series will continue to explore the dynamics of Abbott’s faculty and students. Questions remain about Gregory’s career ambitions, Janine’s growth as an educator, and Ava’s leadership now that she has been reinstated.

Additionally, writers have expressed interest in exploring Mr. Johnson’s background, suggesting that his family and personal history could play a larger role in upcoming episodes.

Abbott Elementary season 4 also set the stage for new challenges, both within the school and in broader educational contexts. The show’s ability to mix humor with social commentary suggests that season 5 will continue to expand on the lives of its characters while addressing timely issues in education.

Abbott Elementary season 4 and the previous seasons are available for online streaming on Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max.

