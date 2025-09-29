What time will Abbott Elementary season 5 release on ABC? Release timings explored

Abbott Elementary season 5 is set to premiere on October 1, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET on ABC. Fans of the mockumentary sitcom are in for a treat as the teachers of Willard R. Abbott Elementary School return to deliver more laughs, moments, and classroom mishaps. The fifth season keeps up the tradition of mixing humor and heart by showing how underfunded school teachers fight against all odds to make a difference. This is a series that captures the highs and lows of education, with a cast led by Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues. Take a look at the global release timings for the premiere episode and beyond.Disclaimer: Release timing may vary depending on your location. Always cross-check before tuning in. Abbott Elementary season 5 release time for all major regions revealed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAbbott Elementary season 5 will air at the following times worldwide:Time ZoneRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Wednesday, October 1, 20255.30 pmUSA (Eastern Time)Wednesday, October 1, 20258.30 pmBrazil (BRT)Wednesday, October 1, 20259.30 pmUK (BST)Thursday, October 2, 20251.30 amCentral Europe (CET)Thursday, October 2, 20252.30 amIndia (IST)Thursday, October 2, 20256 amSouth Africa (SAST)Thursday, October 2, 20252.30 amPhilippines (PHT)Thursday, October 2, 20258.30 amAustralia (ACDT)Thursday, October 2, 202510 amNew Zealand (NZST)Thursday, October 2, 202511.30 amHow many episodes will there be in season 5?Season 5 of Abbott Elementary will feature a total of 22 episodes, continuing the tradition of delivering weekly installments. Fans can expect new episodes every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET, making it a consistent fixture for fall TV entertainment.Is Abbott Elementary season 5 only available on ABC?Release timings for Abbott Elementary season 5 (Image via ABC)No, while season 5 will air live on ABC, it will also be available for streaming. Once the first show airs, you can watch it online every Thursday on Hulu. Hulu has subscription plans with and without ads, so viewers can easily catch up on shows whenever they want.Recap of Abbott Elementary season 4Release timings for Abbott Elementary season 5 (Image via ABC)Season 4 of Abbott Elementary ended on a heartwarming note, with a field trip to the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia. Gregory Eddie stepped up as acting principal in Ava’s absence, showcasing his leadership potential, which set the stage for his possible future in school leadership. The characters, especially Janine and Gregory, changed as the season went on. This was especially true as their bond grew. People also paid a lot of attention to how teachers and students got along. As an example, Janine worked hard to keep her second-graders motivated even though she was having personal issues.At the end of the season, Janine finally won Gregory's father's approval by impressing him on the trip, while the teachers thought about how much they had grown and how important it is to teach young minds.Also read: Why did the first Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode have a delayed release? ExploredWhat to expect from season 5Release timings for Abbott Elementary season 5 (Image via ABC)Fans can expect to see the characters' relationships continue to grow in season 5, especially Janine and Gregory's friendship. Barbara Howard's role as a guide and mother figure is likely to change a lot, and that will be a big part of the story.There will also be holiday shows, like a Christmas special that will change everything, with hints that the characters' lives will change in big ways. Fans are also looking forward to meeting Dominic, a new teacher at Abbott who will bring new life to the school, played by Luke Tennie.Along with a live event shot in Philadelphia, the show will also have a different format. The writers have hints at a deeper look at the pros and cons of public education by including funny and thought-provoking parts that stick with readers.Also read: Abbott Elementary season 5 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so farAbbott Elementary season 5 airs its premiere on October 1, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.