Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 will likely up the stakes of survival after Kirsh and Boy Kavalier's risky experiment with a Xenomorph. Set in the year 2120, Alien: Earth explores themes of human synthetics, cyborgs, alien invasions, and corporate politics. In the previous episode, Wendy gets severely injured after killing a Xenomorph in one-on-one combat, causing her to slip into a coma.

Meanwhile, Morrow, determined to get his life's work back to Weyland Yutani from Prodigy, appears to create a neural link with Slightly, one of the hybrids, to extract information. Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4, releasing August 26, will likely pursue these plotlines while also uncovering hidden mysteries about the Xenomorphs.

When does Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 will be released on August 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. Timings may change depending on the time zones viewers are in.

Here are the release timings for different time zones:

Region and time zone Release date Release time United States (PT) August 26, 2025 5 pm United States (CT) August 26, 2025 7 pm United States (ET) August 26, 2025 8 pm United Kingdom (BST) August 27, 2025 1 am Central Europe (CET) August 27, 2025 2 am Japan (JST) August 27, 2025 9 am Australia (ACST) August 27, 2025 9:30 am

Successive episodes will be released every Tuesday on FX, with the total episode count being eight.

How many episodes are left to air in Alien: Earth season 1?

With the release of the third episode on August 19, 2025, there are a total of five episodes left to air in Alien: Earth season 1. The installments will continue to expand on Wendy's storyline, corporate rivalries, and Xenomorphs being experimented with, making the remaining episodes something fans eagerly anticipate.

A brief recap of Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3

Kirsh conducting his experiment (Image via Hulu)

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3, various storylines intersect over experiments with xenomorphs and the consequences of the Maginot tragedy. Boy Kavalier and Kirsh begin a perilous project with Hermit, who is gravely injured after being pierced by a Xenomorph. One of his lungs is surgically excised and maintained alive outside his body, becoming a vital part of Kirsh's experiment.

A tadpole-sized Xenomorph, taken from a facehugger, is implanted in the lung, leaving the question of whether they are planning to use Hermit's body as a host or create a controlled Xenomorph birth. Hermit, stabilized in a healing pod, continues to be in danger if the alien grows inside him.

In the meantime, Wendy, who is wounded from battling a Xenomorph, whom she also killed, spends most of the episode in a coma. Upon regaining consciousness, she suffers intense pain that is associated with the alien being tested's screeches. This indicates the possibility of a neural or biological link between her and them, but the cause remains a mystery.

Elsewhere, Nibs, physically unharmed because of her synthetic form, suffers from a mental and existential crisis after the alien raid. She starts questioning her identity, her transfer into the synth body, and the role of the Lost Boys, suggesting psychological consequences that will mold future battles.

Major events to expect from Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 (speculative)

A still from the show (Image via Hulu)

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4, viewers can expect the effects of Boy Cavalier and Kirsh's testing Hermit's lung with an implanted Xenomorph embryo taking center stage. The episode may find out if the implanted Xenomorph embryo starts to grow inside Hermit, raising the survival stakes for him and pushing the confines of their scientific control.

Wendy's enigmatic relationship with the aliens will probably also be explored further, as her physical suffering and breakdown indicate a stronger biological or neurological connection that may hold new data on human-Xenomorph encounters. Her recovery and fight can be key in discovering the experiment's dangers.

In the meantime, Nibs' increasing existential angst as a synth can also be delved into further, with Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 exploring whether trauma, malfunction, or secret alien interference underlies her uncertainty. The episode may also explore Morrow's plans to breach into Prodigy and retrieve the alien specimens.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 will be available to stream on Hulu on August 26, 2025.

