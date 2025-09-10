Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 will heighten the growing chaos on Neverland Research Island as the Xenomorph threat continues to spiral out of control. The series, which takes place in 2120, continues to delve into the worlds of human synthetics, cyborgs, alien invasions, and corporate politics. In episode 6, viewers saw major characters like Tootles and Arthur Sylvia meet their end, while Slightly's betrayal suggested greater manipulation and morality conflicts among the synthetics.

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7, titled Escalation, the story is expected to follow Hermit and Wendy’s desperate attempt to escape the collapsing facility, navigating through the growing alien menace and the facility’s systemic failures. Meanwhile, Kirsh’s secret motives may further unfold as his silent complicity raises suspicion. Morrow’s pursuit of Weyland-Yutani’s Xenomorph specimens is also set to intensify, due to Slightly's actions.

When does Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from the show (Image via Hulu)

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 will be released on FX and Hulu on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. Timings may vary depending on the time zones in which viewers are.

Here are the release timings for different time zones:

Region and time zone Release date Release time United States (PT) September 16, 2025 5 PM United States (CT) September 16, 2025 7 PM United States (ET) September 16, 2025 8 PM United Kingdom (BST) September 17, 2025 1 AM Central Europe (CET) September 17, 2025 2 AM Japan (JST) September 17, 2025 9 AM Australia (ACST) September 17, 2025 9:30 AM

Successive episodes will be released every Tuesday on FX.

How many episodes are left to air in Alien: Earth season 1?

With the release of the sixth episode on September 9, 2025, there are a total of two episodes left to air in Alien: Earth season 1. The installments will continue to expand on Wendy's storyline, corporate rivalries, Morrow's personal vendetta, and Xenomorphs being experimented with, making the remaining episodes something fans eagerly anticipate.

A brief recap of Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6

A still from the show (Image via Hulu)

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 6, tensions run high on Neverland Research Island when corporate competition and hybrid experiments run amok. Weyland-Yutani CEO Yutani plots to reclaim alien samples from Prodigy Corporation, and a clandestine operation by cyborg Morrow to drain a Xenomorph through sabotage ensues.

Simultaneously, the hybrid Tootles dies as a result of being sealed in a containment room with alien flies, a result of a mutated sheep. This event undermines Prodigy's hybrid immortality claim. Scientist Arthur Sylvia, who had formed a parental attachment with the hybrids, discovers Tootles' demise but also falls victim to it, being facehugged by a Xenomorph after Slightly seals him in the lab.

Moderately, on Morrow's command, he utilizes Arthur's corpse to hatch a Xenomorph, pulling it into an air vent during the last few seconds of the episode. Furthermore, Kirsh intentionally conceals vital information regarding Tootles' demise and listens in on clandestine discussions between enemy groups, questioning his actual allegiance.

The episode explores corporate warfare, the falling shroud of immortality, and the mounting menace of alien life forms, building up to the series' dramatic final acts.

Major events to expect from Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 (speculative)

A still from the show (Image via Hulu)

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7, audiences can anticipate escalating chaos on Neverland Research Island reaching a fever pitch. The consequences of Tootles's and Arthur Sylvia's fatalities will exacerbate tensions between the hybrid children and the remaining personnel. Slightly's betrayal will also likely have immense repercussions, as the Xenomorph now growing inside the ventilation system becomes an additional new, unforeseen threat.

Hermit and Wendy's attempts to flee will also likely be made more difficult by increasing distrust, particularly as they realize that their artificial "protectors" are anything but kind. Kirsh's dubious allegiances may also come to the fore as he manipulates the situation with motives that are not entirely clear, perhaps using the increased anarchy to seize influence or exact revenge.

At the same time, the Prodigy-Weyland-Yutani arbitration could further unravel as deeper corporate conspiracies and betrayals are revealed. The series could delve into how far the characters are willing to go to survive and whether they can overthrow the oppressive system that birthed them or be consumed by it.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 will premiere on September 16, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

