All American season 6 episode 12: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

On April 1, The CW started airing new episodes of the sports drama television series All American. The current season is the show's sixth running, and as of writing this article, 11 episodes have already been released.

The latest episode of the show, titled The Next Episode, was aired on June 10, 2024, on CW. Additionally, the episode was also released on CW's streaming platform. The next episode in line for release is titled Draft Day and will be aired on the channel and the streaming platform on June 17, 2024. The logline for the upcoming episode reads:

"With Draft Day around the corner, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) celebrates the big day by making some lavish purchases. Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) unveils her book to her family but worries that no one will show up to her first book signing."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

A Brief recap of All American season 6 episode 11

Episode 11 of All American was a mixed bag of emotions. It started with Spencer addressing the students of South Crenshaw about their plans for the upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. After the discussion, he was greeted by Preach's daughter, Amina, who introduced him to her boyfriend. Preach wasn't too happy and felt that his daughter was too young to have a boyfriend.

On the other hand, Jordan and Layla received some good news concerning their wedding venue. They were both informed about the venue's availability at a later date via email. However, momentarily, they wished to keep the news to themselves. Towards the end of the episode, the couple does end up revealing the good news to their friends.

On a sadder note, Jordan realizes that the trip he had planned this week for him, his girlfriend, and their friends will not happen until next week. He found that out while trying to check in through the flight's website. Jordan, Layla, Spencer, and Olivia were all visibly upset by the news. But Spencer decided to find a silver lining and urged his friends to help him with the play at South Crenshaw.

On the other hand, Coop and Patience have trouble in paradise as they try to get a guilty verdict for Miko but fail to do so. This urges Patience to decide to leave LA for her own good. However, Coop does not want to see her girlfriend go, so she comes up with a plan. Her plan works, as Miko's parents agree to a plea deal, which means that now he has to go to prison.

What to expect from All American season 6 episode 12?

Given the events in the previous episode, audiences can expect to see a lot of content related to the play Romeo and Juliet in the upcoming episode of All American.

They can also expect to see Jordan and Layla, who are supposed to get married in a month. The group's excitement following the announcement is palpable, and it is only a matter of time before preparations for the wedding go into full swing.

The current season of All American stars Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Bre-Z.