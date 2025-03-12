All American Season 7 Episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Happy and tense moments continue in All American Season 7 Episode 7, as characters face major changes in their personal and romantic lives. KJ and Amina's fake relationship reaches a turning point, while Khalil's life and future get a major overhaul with his new living arrangement.

All American Season 7 Episode 7 will air next Monday, March 17, 2025, at 5:00 pm PT, only on The CW, to continue their story. In the next episode, titled Boom I Got Your Boyfriend, fans can expect new celebrations as well as personal and love life dramas.

Besides the recurring cast members of Season 7, Episode 7 will also see one of the OG All American characters return as a guest star—Simeon Othello Daisy as Jabari Long.

When will All American Season 7 Episode 7 be released?

All American Season 7 has been consistent with its weekly episode releases on Monday nights. Episode 7 will follow the same and will be released next Monday evening, March 17, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release dates and times can vary depending on the region. Please check the table below for the exact release times for when the next episode will drop in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, March 17, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, March 17, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, March 17, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025

10:00 am

Please note that these release timings are based on daylight saving time.

Where to watch All American Season 7 Episode 7

Like the previous six episodes, there's only one way to watch All American Season 7 Episode 7, and it's The CW. And like any new episode of the sports drama series, it will first air on The CW channel on the scheduled release date mentioned above before becoming available for streaming. It will be streamed via The CW website or the accompanying app the very next day, Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

While Season 7 is only available to watch on The CW, the past six seasons of All American are on Netflix.

A brief recap of All American Season 7 Episode 6

All American Season 7 Episode 6 saw some of the original cast members return and a storyline reminiscent of the show's first season. In Return of the Mack, characters like Grandpa Willy (Brent Jennings), Laura (Monet Mazur), and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) return for the former's 70th birthday party.

However, during the celebration, Jordan made the mistake of ambushing Grandpa Willy, aka GW, with Coach Bobby, whom Jordan believes was his father's step-brother. It turned out that he was wrong—Coach Bobby wasn't his long-lost uncle. However, while Jordan didn't gain a new family member, which he implied would have helped him face the grief of losing his father, he followed his father's footsteps in Episode 6.

Jordan became Khalil's pseudo-guardian after the latter's father was arrested because he refused to lie to the police for his father. Without any place to live, Khalil was invited to stay at the Baker House, the same thing Jordan's father offered to Spencer James in All American Season 1.

Meanwhile, with Patience's return and her news of a new job offer that would bring her to London for 10 months, Coop found herself dealing with some drama in her love life. Tori also found out that KJ and Amina's relationship was fake, giving her more confidence to ask KJ out to hang out.

What to expect in All American Season 7 Episode 7

All American Season 7 Episode 7 is titled Boom I Got Your Boyfriend, which is a likely reference to Tori after she found out all about KJ and Amina's fake relationship. She likes KJ, and she isn't coy about it, and after learning that he's only Amina's fake boyfriend to make Khalil jealous, she finds ways to spend time with him.

The next episode will see more of them, plus more personal and professional struggles as new things unfold. Here's what else fans can expect in the upcoming episode, per the synopsis:

"Cassius struggles to come to terms with a hard truth; Amina throws a party to celebrate her Stu-Co win, but her fake relationship with KJ gets complicated when he brings Tori with him; Khalil adjusts to his new living arrangements."

Stay tuned for updates and news on All American Season 7 and other favorite TV shows as 2025 progresses.

