All American season 7 episode 6 ending explained: Where did Khalil end up? The Spencer parallel takes effect

It's a celebration in All American season 7 episode 6, as Grandpa Willy turns 70. The latest episode, titled Return of the Mack, includes plenty of nods to the original series, from some characters returning to OG storylines repeating themselves.

While everyone is celebrating Grandpa Willy, aka GW, Khalil faces a tough decision regarding his father. He's torn between staying loyal to his only parent, doing what his father asks, and making sure he stays out of trouble, or worse, jail, for his own future. In the end, Khalil chooses the latter, ending with his father in jail. With Marqui in prison, Khalil ends up without a place to stay, prompting Jordan to offer him to live at the Baker House.

In addition to the season's regular cast, All American season 7 episode 6 also features the return of Brent Jennings as GW, Monet Mazur as Laura, and Chelsea Tavares as Patience.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

All American season 7 episode 6 ending: Khalil ends up staying with Jordan at the Baker House

All American season 7 episode 6 not only sees the return of some supporting characters from the OG series, like Grandpa Willy, Jordan's mom Laura, and Patience, but also draws a parallel between Daniel Ezra's Spencer James and the new storyline. After Khalil finds himself without a place to stay following his father Marqui's arrest, Jordan invites him to stay at the Baker House for the foreseeable future.

Khalil at the Baker House (Image via The CW)

Longtime viewers of All American, which debuted on The CW in October 2018, would notice that the season 1 storyline about Spencer James is playing out again in All American season 7 episode 6. In season 1, Billy Baker had Spencer move into the Baker House so he could continue playing football for his team at Beverly Hills.

Now, in All American season 7 episode 6, Jordan Baker is doing the same for Khalil that his father did for Spencer. Earlier in the episode, Khalil makes it known to his father that he is done doing things that could get him in trouble or, worse, land him in jail along with Marqui. It's a difficult decision, especially because Khalil knows that his father is the only parent he has, and he's been somewhat of a good father by taking care of him.

But like what Amina tells Khalil, what Marqui is asking him—to lie to the police about his father's whereabouts—is dangerous. Khalil knows it, too, and it is why he tells his father that he can't do it anymore. It looks like they're going their separate ways, too, especially with the police confirming at GW's party that Marqui has been arrested.

They want to get a statement from Khalil, but Jordan and Laura, who's a lawyer, are there to tell him his rights as a minor. He doesn't need to give a statement if he doesn't want to. With that, he tells the police that he doesn't have anything to say. Now, at the Baker House, Layla accepts Khalil as a new addition to their household and even refers to him as Jordan's son.

All American season 7 episode 6 sees a huge turning point in Jordan's search for his uncle

Jordan and Coach Bobby at GW's party (Image via The CW)

In All American season 7 episode 6, Jordan's search for his long-lost uncle hits a turning point. Like his theory in the third episode, Jordan thinks Coach Bobby is his missing uncle, so he invites him to GW's party for an impromptu reunion with his grandfather.

However, the plan backfires when it turns out that Coach Bobby was never in foster care, unlike Jordan's uncle. In short, Coach Bobby isn't his uncle, and the reason the head coach hates him is not because he harbors ill feelings for the Bakers because he was sent for adoption. It turns out that he doesn't like Jordan because he isn't his top pick for the QB coach position at South Crenshaw. Jordan doesn't even make it to his list, he says, and he thinks Jordan is just a spoiled kid from Beverly.

But like Layla tells Jordan at the end of All American season 7 episode 6, he may not have found his uncle, but he now has a son—Khalil. In some way, Jordan and Spencer will be stepping into fatherhood together, as Olivia is pregnant, as seen in All American season 7 episode 2.

Trouble in paradise for Coop and Patience in All American season 7 episode 6

Patience returns (Image via The CW)

Coop is hit with a back-to-back surprise in All American season 7 episode 6 that could change the trajectory of her love life. First, there's a rumor online that Patience is dating her co-star, but that didn't affect Coop in the least. Next, Patience returns for a visit. She finds her at the Baker House and is surprised, but their reunion is somewhat tense and forced.

While they spend their time together, they appear distant from each other. Coop only talks about law school, and Patience appears to have something to say before she cuts herself off, saying that everything's alright or that it's fine. Moreover, Coop isn't catching up that there's something obviously bothering her girlfriend.

Lastly, Patience drops the bombshell about a Broadway show in London that would take her away for ten months. Coop is happy for her—too happy for Patience's liking, given that they will be even more long-distance than they currently are.

All American season 7 episode 6 ends with them keeping their distance from each other during GW's party, with no conclusion or proper discussion about their feelings or what's happening to them. Layla suggests they talk it out and be honest about their real emotions, even suggesting their troubles may be because they have grown apart.

Catch All American season 7 episode 6 and all previous episodes of the ongoing series, only on The CW. New episodes air every Monday at 8:00 pm ET.

