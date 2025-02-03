All Creatures Great and Small complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

All Creatures Great and Small returned with its fifth season on PBS, premiering on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 9/8c. The season consists of seven episodes, with new installments airing weekly on Sundays, concluding on February 23, 2025.

The series continues to explore the lives of the residents of Skeldale House as they navigate personal and professional challenges amidst the backdrop of World War II.

Drawing from the semi-autobiographical works of James Herriot, the series provides a glimpse into the life of a young vet in 1930s Yorkshire. Featuring a blend of familiar and fresh characters, the newest season further explores the developing dynamics and challenges within the Skeldale community.

Here is the full release timetable, information on viewing options, and an overview of what to anticipate from the latest season of All Creatures Great and Small.

All Creatures Great and Small episode release schedule

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 follows a structured release schedule, with each episode premiering on Sunday nights at 9/8c on PBS. Below is the episode release schedule:

January 12, 2025: To All Our Boys – James faces a medical scare, and Siegfried and Carmody have a miscommunication over an animal case.

– James faces a medical scare, and Siegfried and Carmody have a miscommunication over an animal case. January 19, 2025: Holding the Baby – Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their veterinary rounds; Mrs. Hall begins her role as an ARP Warden.

– Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their veterinary rounds; Mrs. Hall begins her role as an ARP Warden. January 26, 2025: Homecoming – A surprise visitor disrupts Jimmy’s christening, and Siegfried makes a challenging promise.

– A surprise visitor disrupts Jimmy’s christening, and Siegfried makes a challenging promise. February 2, 2025: Uninvited Guests – Tristan’s initial meeting with Carmody does not go as planned; James confronts unresolved wartime emotions.

– Tristan’s initial meeting with Carmody does not go as planned; James confronts unresolved wartime emotions. February 9, 2025: Pair Bond – Carmody receives an exciting opportunity, leading Siegfried to question if he is hindering his protégé’s growth.

– Carmody receives an exciting opportunity, leading Siegfried to question if he is hindering his protégé’s growth. February 16, 2025: Glass Half Full – James battles brucellosis, bringing buried emotions to light; Siegfried and Tristan reassess their relationship.

– James battles brucellosis, bringing buried emotions to light; Siegfried and Tristan reassess their relationship. February 23, 2025: All God's Creatures – The Skeldale family prepares for Christmas and Jimmy’s first birthday amidst wartime shortages.

Viewing information of All Creatures Great and Small Season 5

Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson handling horses, reflecting the challenges and responsibilities of rural life in Yorkshire in All Creatures Great and Small. (Image via PBS)

Season 5 of All Creatures Great and Small can be watched on PBS. Episodes are also available for streaming on PBS Passport, an on-demand collection open to PBS members. The specifics of subscriptions and pricing differ by location, so viewers should consult their local PBS stations for details on membership.

Along with PBS and PBS Passport, All Creatures Great and Small season 5 can also be accessed on BritBox through Apple TV Channel, BritBox itself, and BritBox Amazon Channel in the U.S. In the United Kingdom, the show is broadcast on Channel 5 and can be accessed for free via the My5 streaming platform. Availability can differ by location, so it's advisable to verify these platforms in your region.

All Creatures Great and Small: Cast and characters

Season 5 features a mix of returning and new cast members:

Returning Cast

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, the dedicated veterinarian.

Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, James's supportive wife.

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, the head of the veterinary practice.

Anna Madeley as Mrs. Hall, the compassionate housekeeper.

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, Siegfried's younger brother.

Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson, a lively and curious teenager adjusting to rural life.

Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson, Jenny’s supportive father.

Mollie Winnard as Maggie, a close friend and confidant of the Skeldale community.

Patricia Hodge as Mrs. Pumphrey, the eccentric and warm-hearted owner of Tricki Woo, her pampered Pekingese.

New Cast

James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody, a new and eager addition to the veterinary team.

Winter Gilliam as Jimmy, James, and Helen’s young son.

Remy Gardner-France as Jimmy, playing alongside Winter Gilliam.

Jeremy Swift as Mr. Bosworth, a respected figure in the village with a strong sense of duty.

Caroline Menton as Doris, a local resident often brings comic relief.

Ryan Hawley as Sid Crabtree, a new face with connections to the village community.

All Creatures Great and Small: Plot Overview

Anna Madeley as Mrs. Hall and Jeremy Swift as Mr. Bosworth in their ARP uniforms, showcasing their commitment to the village’s wartime efforts in All Creatures Great and Small (Image via PBS)

Taking place in spring 1941, season 5 examines the effects of World War II on the community in Yorkshire. James Herriot comes back from the war to a cheerful reception from his loved ones, yet his time on the battlefield profoundly influences his approach to veterinary practice.

Meanwhile, Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody during their veterinary rounds, adding a new dynamic to their work, as James attempts to balance fatherhood with his professional responsibilities. Helen faces new challenges as she adjusts to motherhood, navigating her role in the household while supporting James.

Elsewhere, Jenny forms a new friendship that leads to unexpected developments, influencing her aspirations for the future. The series also highlights the growing camaraderie within the Skeldale House, as the characters lean on each other through uncertain times.

What to expect

Behind the scenes with Imogen Clawson (Jenny Alderson) and Mollie Winnard (Maggie), capturing the serene Yorkshire countryside where All Creatures Great and Small is set. ( Image via PBS)

As All Creatures Great and Small season 5 unfolds, viewers have witnessed key developments shaping the lives of Skeldale House residents. James Herriot’s return from war has brought emotional and professional challenges as he reintegrates into veterinary work while managing the toll of his experiences. Helen continues to navigate motherhood while supporting James.

Mrs. Hall has taken on added responsibilities as an ARP Warden, reinforcing her commitment to the community. Meanwhile, Richard Carmody’s addition to the veterinary team introduces fresh dynamics as Siegfried evaluates his role as a mentor.

With the season progressing, episodes have highlighted resilience, adaptation, and camaraderie. The Skeldale House team continues adjusting to post-war realities, strengthening bonds as they face personal and professional trials. The upcoming episodes will further explore wartime rationing, medical emergencies, and evolving relationships within the community.

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 remains rooted in James Herriot’s works, maintaining its focus on the struggles and triumphs of rural veterinary practice. The show continues to highlight the balance between professional duties and personal lives in an evolving rural landscape. All Creatures Great and Small delves into themes of resilience and sacrifice, showing how characters support each other through uncertainty.

